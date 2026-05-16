Ole Miss Baseball received the No. 9 seed in the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament. They will face No. 16 Missouri on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. The Rebels ended the regular season 36-20 and 15-15 in SEC play.

Missouri finished the regular season 23-29 and 6-23 in SEC play. If Ole Miss wins its first round matchup, they will move on to face No. 8 Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. The winner of that game will take on No. 1 Georgia on Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

The Rebels are the highest seed to not receive a bye. Seeds 9-16 will play in the first round, 5-8 get a bye to the second and 1-4 get a double-bye.

Ole Miss made a far run in the 2025 SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed. They defeated No. 10 Florida, No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 LSU before falling to No. 4 Vanderbilt in the championship.

A strong showing this week could propel the Rebels to a regional host bid, but they are currently projected to be a No. 2 seed and not to host.

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