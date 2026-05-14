No. 15 Ole Miss Baseball lost its series opener, 5-4, at No. 18 Alabama on Thursday, May 14. A three-run seventh inning from the Tide led to the Rebel loss.

Hunter Elliott got the start for Ole Miss. He was coming off a solid bounce back performance against No. 10 Texas A&M.

Brett Moseley, who usually appears as a defensive replacement late in games, started in center field. Daniel Pacella started in the designated hitter spot.

Second baseman Dom Decker got Ole Miss started with a home run on the first pitch of the game.

Alabama leadoff hitter Bryce Fowler reached second on a ball that hit Elliott and, with the infield shifted to the right, went past third base. Justin Lebron took the lead for Alabama with a two-run home run.

Left fielder Hayden Federico singled to start the second. Pacella hit a long double that nearly cleared the wall to put runners on second and third. Catcher Austin Fawley delivered an RBI single to left field to tie the game, 2-2.

The Rebels attempted a suicide squeeze, but Moseley pulled back the bunt and Pacella was tagged out at the plate. Instead of having runners on the corners with one out, the Rebels had a runner on first with two outs. Moseley struck out to end the inning.

Elliott made a great bare-handed grab for the first out in the bottom of second. The chopper was to the right of the mound and he made the play with his momentum going to right field. He worked a quick 1-2-3 inning.

After a two-out walk in the bottom of the third, Decker committed an error to put runners on the corners. Tristan Bissetta erased the error and ended the threat with a diving catch in right field.

Elliott gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth. He got the first out of the inning at second off a ball back to the mound. The runner on third was off the base and Decker threw to the bag for the tag-out. The runner beat the throw back, but slipped off the bag and, after review, the umpires determined he was out.

Instead of having runners on the corners with one out, Alabama had a runner on first with two outs — similar to the squeeze situation for the Rebels in the second.

Elliott ended the inning with a swinging strikeout to keep the game tied.

In the top of the sixth, Bissetta hit his first home run since April 19 to give Ole Miss a 3-2 lead. The homer went 442 feet to the Rebel bullpen in right center field.

Elliott went 1-2-3 in the sixth with two swinging strikeouts and a slick play from shortstop Owen Paino.

Alabama second baseman Brennan Holt hit a leadoff infield single in the seventh, then Luke Vaughn bunted and reached on a throwing error by third baseman Judd Utermark.

Hudson Calhoun came in for Elliott. The starter pitched six innings, allowed five hits, gave up three earned runs, walked two and struck out eight. He was lights-out after the first two batters of the game.

Calhoun surrendered a single to load the bases with no outs. Alabama tied the game with a single. In the next at-bat, Utermark got a force-out at third, but the Tide took the lead.

Calhoun walked the bases loaded to make it 5-3. Landon Waters came in hoping to end the disastrous inning. He did just that with a flyout.

Fawley got Ole Miss within one with an RBI single in the ninth, but pinch hitter Cannon Goldin struck out looking with runners on base to end the game.

What’s next?

Ole Miss Baseball will look to even the series up with a win on Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. SEC Network+ will broadcast the game.

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