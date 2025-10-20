Protestors gathered at Oxford City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally in a show of solidarity against actions by the President Donald Trump administration the group characterized as authoritarian.

No Kings is a series of demonstrations that have been organized by Indivisible, a politically progressive organization founded in reaction to Trump’s initial election in 2016, in coordination with a coalition of more than 200 progressive groups. According to the No Kings official website, the movement aims to “(rise) against (Trump’s) authoritarian power grabs” by “(mobilizing) millions of people to take to the streets and declare with one voice: America has No Kings.”

Hundreds of demonstrations were held throughout the country, as well as in 20 foreign countries, in what some experts are estimating will be the largest demonstrations in recent U.S. history.

J.T. Cunningham, a freshman political science major from Lehigh Valley, Penn., attended the event to express his discontent with the Trump administration.

“The reason that I decided to come here to the No Kings protest today is because I’m very disappointed with the direction that things are going in our country,” Cunningham said. “With the administration’s current actions on enforcing immigration law, higher education and health care, there’s a lot of tension that is boiling over in our society about ways that those in power are (leading) our country. And it’s not acceptable just to stay home and sit down.”

Cunningham hopes that the protests will bring visibility to concerned Americans’ opinions.

“Although we are engaged in democratic backsliding right now, away from a pure democracy towards a more authoritarian model, there still is responsiveness that our government has to the people. And by making our elected officers, our congressmen, our senators and the president himself see that there are people in this country who are not letting (the president) get away with all of this, that visibility creates change. And it always does, since we do still live in a democracy,” Cunningham said. “We need to stand up and show those in power that we are here. We are heard, and our voices will persist.”

Various speakers shared their personal experiences in an effort to make their voices heard, and many evoked religious themes. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Oxford Rev. Sarah Osborne referenced scripture in her protest of President Trump before leading demonstrators in a prayer that touched on themes of social justice.

“Let me offer you this scripture of Daniel 2:21: ‘He changes times and seasons. He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning,’” Osborne said.

Speakers also discussed slavery, white supremacy and climate change, among other topics.

Chair of the Lafayette Democratic Party Cristen Hemmins thinks that the protest was important in rallying against the Trump administration.

“This is an important day for Americans who care about our democracy to come out and say that the Constitution matters and following the law matters. And … our three-part government matters and all branches are equal. And the president does not get to just rule over everything else … ,” Hemmins said. “I think it’s really important that Americans have this opportunity to come out and say that we’re not okay with that, that (Trump is) not a king, and have community with other people that agree with that stance.”

Hemmins believes that the awareness created by the protests makes participation a worthwhile endeavor. She shared her concerns about the recent increase of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

“(We think) that our democracy is in deep danger, and we’re paying attention and it matters — and we things need to change. It can’t keep going like it is,” Hemmins said. “You can’t send the National Guard and the military into American cities to take over. You can’t be arresting and having American citizens tackled within the streets just because they’re brown; that’s not okay. All Americans deserve bodily autonomy.”

For Hemmins, the protest extends beyond party lines.

“This event is not a Lafayette Democratic party event. This event was put on by lots of different people, and it’s one of the most diverse events that I’ve ever seen. … And you know, that’s because Americans are really fed up with the way our government is being run,” Hemmins said. “I’m really proud to be here, and proud of our community. And (I am) proud of everyone who took time to come out today and say that the Constitution matters.”

Republish This Story