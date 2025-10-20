The Oxford Square was bustling with people on Monday evening to cheer on the 2025-26 Ole Miss basketball teams at this year’s Basketball Square Jam. Attendees watched players and fans join in games in front of Oxford City Hall.

This is the 10th year of the event, which gives students and community members a first look at the season’s players, as well as a chance to view the Rebels in action prior to the official start of the season.

In an interview with The Daily Mississippian, men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard said he was excited by the number of fans who attended the event.

“It was an awesome turnout. We appreciate everyone that came out,” Beard said. “This is an awesome event, it has a lot of history … it’s just a really good starting point for college basketball and for all our fans.”

The night began with an introduction of each player and coach. With the backdrop of a video board, strobe lights and upbeat music, an electric crowd welcomed the players in style.

For junior Aidan Moore, a double major in integrated marketing communications and German, the event was a great chance to prepare for the season.

“What I like most about it is that it’s a great way to connect the fans with the team,” Moore said. “You’re having a fun time with them rather than just watching them from the side.”

After the players and coaches were introduced, the athletes competed in a knockout game before getting students involved in a tic-tac-toe competition. Each team consisted of a student and a player who alternated free throws for the chance to place a pom-pom on the game board.

The highlight of the event was the three-pointer challenge that followed tic-tac-toe. Senior guard Max Smith and freshman guard Lauren Jacobs shined from beyond the arc when they sank 12 and nine buckets, respectively, to win their respective contests.

Emma Mask, a senior secondary math education major, was one of the winners of the tic-tac-toe contest.

“Square Jam was a lot of fun to get to come out with the community,” Mask said. “I’m super excited to see all of the Oxford community and the Ole Miss students come together and have a lot of fun and get hyped up for the season.”

The atmosphere and support is something that the Rebels hope to bring to the Pavilion when their games start soon.

The night was capped off by an autograph session and a reminder to cheer on both Rebel squads at their exhibition home games on Sunday, Oct. 26. The men will face St. Mary’s at 11:30 a.m. and the women will play Southern Arkansas at 2 p.m.

