Ole Miss Football head coach Pete Golding and his coaching staff have landed several transfers to help the Rebels remain competitive this upcoming season as they were in 2025-26. The transfer portal closed on Jan. 16. Here is an overview of the top players that will be joining the Rebels next year on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Trinidad Chambliss is a player to watch not only for Rebel fans but for the entire college sports world. His lawsuit with the NCAA regarding eligibility will continue to set the precedent for the future of college football.

Even if he is not granted his extra year, the Rebels have brought in two promising transfers. If Chambliss does play next season, these two should at least provide depth in a quarterback room that lost Austin Simmons to Missouri a few weeks ago.

Deuce Knight is a former five-star recruit who joins the Rebels from Auburn. He appeared in only two games but did not disappoint. Against Mercer, he threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns. He brings raw, athletic ability which mirrors Chambliss’ own playing style.

Walker Howard comes in with previous Ole Miss experience after playing for the Rebels in the 2023-25 as a backup to current New York Giant quarterback Jaxson Dart. Many Ole Miss fans probably remember him fondly as “Uncle Wawa,” a name bestowed on him by Mac Prieskorn, former tight end Caden Prieskorn’s son.

Running back

Kewan Lacy, who set multiple records in 2025-26, will return next season, so this group already looks to be in good shape. However, his injury in the Fiesta Bowl — and Ole Miss’ subsequent struggle in the run game — demonstrated how important it is to have solid reserve backs.

To help him out next year, JT Lindsey from LSU, Joshua Dye from Southern Utah and Makhi Frazier from Michigan State have all transferred to Oxford.

Lindsey did not play in his freshman season at LSU, but he was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He totaled over 2,300 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior, and as a junior, he rushed for over 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Dye, one of the most electric players in the Football Championship Subdivision this past season, totaled over 1,800 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns at Southern Utah in 2025-26, good for First-Team AP FCS All-American honors and fourth place in voting for the Walter Payton Award — which is awarded to the top player in FCS.

Shekai Mills-Knight will return to Ole Miss for his second season. He totaled only eight carries for 25 yards in 2025-26, but he is a former four-star recruit.

Wide receiver

Arguably one of Ole Miss’ best position groups last season, the wide receiver room lost a good deal of talent this offseason with Harrison Wallace III and De’Zhaun Stribling departing for the NFL and Winston Watkins and Cayden Lee entering the transfer portal.

Watkins has already committed to LSU, but the Rebels may retain Lee depending on how Chambliss’ eligibility situation plays out.

Wide receiver Deuce Alexander may be the best returnee for the group. He will be joined by a pair of Syracuse receivers, Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill Jr., along with Isaiah Spencer from Virginia Tech and Cameron Miller from Kentucky.

The Syracuse wide receivers have combined for almost 2,000 receiving yards across their careers. They were Syracuse’s two leading receivers this past season with over 500 yards each, despite turmoil at the quarterback position.

Spencer, a home-grown Mississippian from Madison, committed to Jackson State out of high school. As a Tiger, he totaled over 800 receiving yards in two seasons before transferring to Virginia Tech where he started five games this past season.

Spencer could be a solid contributor, especially on special teams.

Miller enters with a similar situation. He totaled 13 receptions for 141 yards with the Wildcats this season. He saw action in several key games, against opponents such as Auburn, Texas and Georgia. One of his biggest plays was when he forced a fumble on a defender who had just intercepted a pass. This effort won the ball back for the Wildcat offense.

Tight end

Despite the departures of Dae’Quan Wright and Trace Bruckler, fellow tight ends Luke Hasz and Caleb Odom, who could be used as a wide receiver next season, will return in 2025-26. Both could play major roles. To supplement these two, the Rebels brought in Michael Smith from South Carolina and Brady Prieskorn from Michigan.

Smith played in 12 out of 13 games in his true freshman season, but a shoulder injury limited him this past season. He left the team due to limited playing time stemming from the injury.

Prieskorn is the brother of former Rebel tight end Caden Prieskorn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Offensive Line

Ole Miss has several lineman returning, but there are still gaps to fill. Transfers Troy Everett from Oklahoma and Enoch Wangoy from Florida will help to fill them.

Everett was a big pickup in the portal and was one of Oklahoma’s top offensive lineman. While his 2025-26 season ended after one game due to injury, he was an elite pass protector in 2024-25 and started the last seven games of the season after missing the first five games.

He will be a benefit in the locker room, as well; he received Oklahoma’s Bob Kalsu Award, presented to the player who best personifies the spirit of leadership and serves as a motivator and role model for teammates.

While Wangoy has not played a collegiate game yet, he brings a plethora of unique experiences. Originally from the United Kingdom, he started playing football in 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a three-sport athlete and played on both sides of the ball. Wangoy will most likely be a reserve, though perhaps in a few seasons, he will have developed enough to see the field.

Republish This Story