After the Rebels’ loss to Miami in the CFP semifinals, head coach Pete Golding returned to Oxford and got straight to work in the transfer portal.

Since the portal opened, Golding has landed 12 transfers. Ole Miss’ portal class is ranked No. 4 in the nation among FBS programs with an average player grade of 89.55; Golding has added five new players since the DM’s last portal update.

Two days before the Rebels played Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne committed to Ole Miss. Curne, a former five-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal with a 94 grade from 247Sports. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Just a day after the Rebels’ loss to Miami, Florida State transfer safety Edwin Joseph toured Ole Miss. He committed the following day. Joseph is a four-star transfer with a 92 grade, ranking as the No. 4 safety in this portal class. Last season with the Seminoles, he totaled 37 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Three hours later, Georgia safety Joenel Aguero committed to Ole Miss. Aguero has an 88 portal grade, good for No. 11 in the class. In his time at Georgia, he totaled 80 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. Aguero and Joseph will help replace senior Wydett Williams Jr.

Almost immediately afterward, Golding landed tight end Brady Prieskorn. Prieskorn, the brother of beloved former Rebel Caden Prieskorn, joins Ole Miss from Michigan. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The biggest commitment for Ole Miss so far came on Jan. 11, when former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight committed to Ole Miss. Although the Lucedale, Miss., native committed to Auburn out of high school, Ole Miss was one of his top options.

As a true freshman, he appeared in only two games for the Tigers, completing 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and a 181.4 QBR. He also rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Knight is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in this transfer portal class with a 94 grade. He chose to redshirt last season and still has all four years of eligibility remaining.

Of course, while Golding and the coaching staff have added transfers, a handful of Rebels have also departed from the program.

Quarterback Austin Simmons committed to Missouri. Simmons started two games for the Rebels this season, throwing for 744 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the transfer portal with a 93 grade from 247Sports.

Rebel linebacker Jaden Yates entered the transfer portal and committed to Houston. He had 16 total tackles and 0.5 sacks this season.

After Ole Miss landed Jay Crawford and Sharif Denson, Rebel cornerbacks Chris Graves Jr. and Ricky Fletcher entered the transfer portal. Graves was a four-star coming out of high school with a 94 grade, while Fletcher was a three-star with an 84 grade.

True freshman Winston Watkins Jr. entered the transfer portal after finishing this season with 26 receptions for 373 yards and one touchdown. He is a former four-star recruit.

Three Rebel offensive linemen entered the transfer portal: Delano Townsend, Ethan Fields and Jude Foster. Townsend appeared in 13 games this season and has two years of eligibility left. Fields is a sophomore who has gone two seasons without a snap. Foster, a true freshman, did not see the field at all this season.

