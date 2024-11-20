The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high on an undefeated season and are set to defend their home court yet again against Oral Roberts today at 7 p.m. in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Rebels aim to build on their early-season success, as they have continued to show strong momentum in non-conference play before facing a tough slate of SEC opponents. With their victory over Colorado State on Nov. 16, the Rebels extended the nation’s longest non-conference win streak to 17 games.

Against Colorado State, Ole Miss showed offensive efficiency, shooting 28 of 55 shots with a 50.9% rate from the court. Ole Miss built a strong 36-15 lead in the opening half, including six three-pointers from the Rebels.

So far this season, the Rebels’ field goal percentage is 41.5%, averaging 25 field goals made per game and a 35.2% success rate from three-point range. The Rebels also average 17 free throws per game with 74.4% total this season.

On the opposing side, the Oral Roberts shooting average is 45%. They average 85 field goal attempts per game, including a 36.7% success rate on three-point shots and 75% on free throws.

Despite their strengths, the Rebels face some hurdles this season due to a lack of a veteran center. Freshman John Bol, the Rebels’ current center, has seen limited playing time this season, only appearing in their game against Long Island.

Senior guard Matthew Murrell was out during the Rebels’ win over South Alabama due to an undisclosed injury. However, he quickly returned to the starting lineup against Colorado State. Murrell wasted no time putting scores on the board with a three-pointer within the first minute of the game.

Alongside Murrell, senior Jaylen Murray contributed 16 points on the board against the Rams, shooting 4-of-6, including 6-of-6 at the charity stripe. Murray and Murrell are continuing to lead the Rebels to victory this season.

Prior to their matchup with Ole Miss, Oral Roberts fell to Belmont 80-90 in Nashville. The Golden Eagles led the Bruins 45-31 at the half with exceptional performances from forward Sam Alajiki and guard Isaac McBride, but Belmont found their rhythm in the second half, scoring 59 points to steal the victory and drop their overall record to 2-3.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at The Pavilion and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Rebels will then travel to Provo, Utah to face Brigham Young University at J. Willard Marriott Center on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.