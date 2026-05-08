No. 20 Ole Miss Baseball defeated No. 9 Texas A&M on Friday, May 8 at Swayze Field 5-3 to begin their last SEC home series. Starter Hunter Elliott led the Rebels to the victory with a stellar performance.

“I felt like I kind of got control and command of things early in the game. It was a good night,” Elliott said in a postgame interview.

Elliott worked around a one-out double in the first with two strikeouts. His lively fastball sat around 92 and generated a couple swings and misses early on.

Texas A&M pitcher Ethan Darden made his first start for the Aggies on Friday night. Second baseman Dom Decker walked on four pitches to begin the frame.

With the Aggies shifted to the left side of second base, third baseman Judd Utermark singled to the right side to put runners on first and third with no outs. First baseman Will Furniss grounded into a run-scoring double play, 1-0 Rebels.

Elliott got two more strikeouts with the fastball in the second.

With one out in the bottom of the second, designated hitter Collin Reuter reached base on a hit by pitch, then catcher Austin Fawley singled to right and advanced Reuter to third. Shortstop Owen Paino walked to load the bases for left fielder Topher Jones.

Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice, but he beat the throw to first to avoid the double play and scratched across a second run. The Rebels had yet to fully capitalize on scoring opportunities, but held a 2-0 going into the third.

Elliott struck out four batters in the first two innings on 49 pitches. He was rebounding nicely after his two previous poor starts.

Usual Aggie Friday starter Shane Sdao came in to replace Darden in the third. Utermark welcomed the new pitcher with his second knock on a hard hit single that went right through the shift.

Furniss drew a four-pitch walk, and Ole Miss had multiple runners on for the third straight inning. Right fielder Tristan Bissetta struck out for the first out of the frame.

Outfielder Hayden Federico walked to load the bases, then Reuter grounded into a double play to end the inning. The Rebels had chance after chance to drive in runs, but poor timely hitting held them to a 2-0 lead.

Elliott and the Rebel defense erased a leadoff walk with a 4-6-3 double play in the fourth. A strong throw from Paino and good stretch from Furniss completed the twin killing.

After allowing a bloop single, Elliott struck the next batter out to end the frame. The punch out marked his seventh of the game and 300th of his career. While he got out of the inning unscathed, his command was a little off in the fourth.

Paino laid down a bunt for a single with one away in the fourth. Sdao balked to move Paino to second, then Jones hit a sacrifice fly to advance him to third. Decker singled to drive in the third Rebel run.

Utermark nearly had his record-setting 49th career home run, but it fell just short in the deepest part of the park for the third out.

Texas A&M got back-to-back softly hit singles to put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth. Utermark made a diving grab and got the lead runner out at second, but the first Aggie run of the game scored, 3-1.

Elliott got a strikeout for the second out. Then, with two strikes, Aggie third baseman Gavin Grahovac hit a chopper up the middle that Decker could not handle. Paino had Aggie center fielder Caden Sorrell played perfectly with a shift, but committed an error that led to another run, 3-2.

While two runs scored in the inning, Elliott threw some of his best pitches of the night to keep the lead. He came back out for the sixth with 94 pitches and got a first-pitch ground out. He struck out the next batter swinging on an off-speed pitch.

Elliott plunked a batter then picked him off on a steal attempt, but Paino dropped the ball at second. He struck the batter out looking to end the frame in what could have been his final regular season home start.

“Going into it, I knew there was a possibility that this might be my last one (start) here,” Elliott said. “I feel like I maybe soaked it in a little more. I enjoyed myself out there a little more and maybe that’s what helped me kind of just settle in.”

He earned the win, pitched six innings, allowed five hits, gave up one earned run, walked a batter and struck out 11 on 111 pitches.

Hudson Calhoun came in for Elliott to begin the seventh. He struck the first batter out swinging, then, on an 0-2 count, hit Aggie shortstop Boston Kellner in the head. Kellner left the game and Ben Royo replaced him.

Calhoun got the top-two Aggie hitters out to end the frame with the Rebel lead intact.

Decker hit a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Gavin Lyons replaced Sdao. Utermark reached on a fielder’s choice off the new pitcher.

Furniss delivered an RBI double just over the outstretched arm of the left fielder and Bissetta followed it up with an RBI single to make it 5-2. The Ole Miss rally came with two outs and gave them much needed insurance late in the game.

Closer Walker Hooks came into the game in the eighth for a six-out save. He gave up a double to begin his outing. Utermark corralled a hard hit ball right at him, but could not make the play. The Aggies loaded the bases with no outs after Furniss could not come up with a shallow pop up in right field.

Hooks got a swinging strikeout for the first out of the inning. He induced a ground ball to Paino and he got the force out at second, but the runner beat the throw to first. The fielder’s choice made it 5-3.

Hooks fanned the next batter for the third out of the inning. He worked out of the bases loaded, no-out jam with just one unearned run allowed.

In the ninth, Hooks induced a fly ball for the first out, then Paino overthrew Furniss for his second error and third team error of the night. Hooks struck out Sorrell for the second out and Furniss snagged a liner at first to win the series opener.

What’s next?

Ole Miss will look to take the series from Texas A&M on Saturday, May 9 in a doubleheader. Game two will start at 2 p.m. and game three will follow 60 minutes afterward. SEC Network+ will broadcast the games.

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