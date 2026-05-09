Ole Miss Softball made a quarterfinal run in the SEC Tournament from Tuesday, May 5 to Thursday, May 7 in Lexington, Ky. The No. 13 seeded Rebels defeated No. 12 South Carolina, 2-0, and No. 5 Tenneessee, 4-1, before falling to No. 4 Texas, 6-0.

South Carolina

First baseman Persy Llamas homered in the first inning against the Gamecocks on Tuesday and center fielder gave the Rebels some insurance with an RBI double in the fifth.

Those two runs were all starter Emilee Boyer and the Rebels needed to complete the first round tournament win. Boyer pitched a complete game, allowed four hits, walked a batter and had six strikeouts.

Tennessee

Ole Miss upset Tennessee on the road earlier in the season and did it again in the second round on Wednesday.

The Volunteers struck first with an RBI single in the second. Second baseman Mackenzie Pickens tied the game on an error. Left fielder Tenly Grisham claimed the lead with an RBI single.

George tacked on for the Rebels with a two-run single up the middle.

Kyra Aycock pitched four solid innings and earned the win. Boyer shut the door the rest of the way to seal the upset.

Texas

The dominant Texas lineup was too much for Ole Miss on Wednesday. Boyer, who had dominated in the two prior games, pitched five innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits. The Rebels only managed two hits.

While Ole Miss’ run in the tournament ended early, it showed what they are capable of doing. After going to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history last year, the 2026 season did not match last year’s success.

The Rebels reached a season-high four-game SEC win streak (two tournament wins and back-to-back wins over Mississippi State to end the season).

The NCAA Softball Tournament selection day is Sunday, May 10 at 6 p.m. Ole Miss will await their destination and are riding a hot streak into the postseason.

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