In a high-stakes matchup against Oklahoma, the Rebels secured their second SEC victory with a final score of 22-30.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart went 22-30 for 311 yards and one touchdown. What stood out the most was an aggressive performance from the Rebels’ defense which totaled nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

First Half

Ole Miss received the ball first and kicked things off in the Vaught-Hemingway. Just two and a half minutes into the first quarter, running back Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 9 yards to the endzone for the Rebels’ first touchdown.

The Sooners’ offense was led by quarterback Jackson Arnold. In their first drive on offense, the Rebels’ defense answered and stopped a fourth down attempt from Arnold. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen made the tackle that helped keep the Sooners scoreless.

Oklahoma rotated between running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum. Near the end of the first quarter, Arnold found tight end Bauer Sharp for the Sooners’ first touchdown of the game, evening the score.

After his brief appearance in LSU a couple weeks back, running back Ulysses Bentley IV entered the lineup for the Rebels once again.

While the Rebels’ offense seemed to have a slower start, the defense kept their momentum with defensive end Princely Umanmielen coming up with a QB sack.

Dart then completed a pass to wide receiver Cayden Lee for a 28 yard gain. Caden Davis’s kick for 35 yards was good, and the Rebels led 10-7 with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

Ole Miss was then back on defense. John Saunders Jr. forced a fumble after what was thought to be a fourth down conversion for the Sooners. The Rebels recovered the fumble before Oklahoma regained possession for a first down all in the same play.

Shortly after, defensive end Jared Ivey sacked Arnold, forcing another fumble that Ole Miss recovered — the third fumble in just two plays.

After a facemask violation from Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman — which resulted in an automatic first down — the Rebels found themselves in the ideal scoring position. However, Ole Miss failed to convert, turning the ball back over to the Sooners.

Arnold led the Sooners all the way to the Ole Miss five yard line in an attempt to put Oklahoma on the scoreboard one more time before the end of the first half. Defensive end Suntarine Perkins sacked Arnold for a four-yard loss, pushing the Sooners back to the nine-yard line for second and goal.

Wide receiver Jacob Jordan caught a nine yard pass for an Oklahoma touchdown and the Sooners now took the lead 14-10 to close out the first half.

Second Half

Oklahoma received the ball to start the second half. Walter Nolen was not available for the second half.

The Rebels got a quick three-in-out and forced the Sooners to punt the ball away. Dart made a big 21-yard gain to Lee to get the Rebel offensive moving.

After moving down the field, a penalty forced the Rebels to a first and 20. A 25-yard touchdown to tight end Caden Prieskorn put the Rebels up 16-14, but Davis missed the extra point.

The Sooners got a holding penalty on the kickoff to push them back, and the Rebels forced a three-in-out for the second straight possession.

On third and 14, Dart made a great pass to Micah Davis to keep the drive alive. The Rebels continued to march up the field, and Dart found Lee for a 34-yard catch that was originally ruled a touchdown. After being reviewed, the touchdown was overturned and the Rebels got the ball at the one yard line.

JJ Pegues took a direct snap and was initially stuffed at the goal line but found the endzone on his second effort. Caden Davis made the extra point attempt, putting the Rebels up 23-14.

Oklahoma found a bit of success and prevented a third straight three-in-out, but a holding call later in the drive put them at second and 18. After Pegues tackled Sooner Jacobe Johnson for an eight-yard loss and a short three-yard gain, the Rebels forced the visitors to punt again.

Dart found Juice Wells for a 34-yard pickup and the Rebel offense got into Sooner territory to end the third quarter.

The Sooners got to Dart on third and two to force an incompletion. Davis lined up for a 41-yard field goal and put it between the uprights to extend the Rebel lead by three.

The next two drives were quick three-in-outs. Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin made a 64-yard punt to pin the Sooners at the two yard line.

Oklahoma made good progress down the field and converted a fourth and one to extend the drive. A personal foul by Rebel Chris Paul cut the distance to the end zone in half, and the Sooners were knocking on the door.

The Rebel defense halted the Sooners with a tackle for loss and a sack to force a fourth and 23. The OU offense stayed on the field and took another sack for a turnover on downs, their second of the day.

What’s Next?

The Rebels will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to face Arkansas.