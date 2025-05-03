Ole Miss Men’s Tennis and Rifles teams remain in need of head coaches after recent departures.

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis head coach Toby Hansson parted ways with the program on April 21. This past season was Hansson’s 19th with the team and his 11th as head coach.

Prior to coaching, Hansson played college tennis at SMU and was once ranked No. 2 in the nation in doubles. In 2000, he was a team captain for the Mustangs and was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Hansson also played professionally in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour.

Hansson served as an assistant to former head coach Billy Chadwick, who led the Rebels for 35 seasons. The team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first three seasons under Hansson. In 2021-2022, the Rebels advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, and in 2022-23, they were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Virginia, the eventual national champion.

Despite Hansson’s early success, the program struggled in the past two seasons. In 2023-24, the Rebels finished with a record of 12-15, and this past season, they posted a record of 12-14.

Ole Miss Rifle head coach Rachel Martin resigned from the program on April 17 after only her second season as head coach.

Martin enjoyed enormous success in her first two years leading the team. In 2024-25, Martin helped coach freshman Audrey Gogniat to an individual national championship. Over two seasons, three of Martin’s shooters were named All-Americans.

From 2014-17, Martin was a standout shooter for Nebraska: She won the smallbore national championship in 2015 and was a seven-time All American. In 2021, she was an alternate for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

She began coaching at Army in 2018-19, a season in which the Black Knights earned sixth place in the NCAA Championship. She then took the head coaching job at Nebraska for two years. Her teams qualified for the NCAA Championship both of these seasons.

While coaching at Ole Miss, Martin was also pursuing a doctoral degree in defense and strategic studies with a focus in ethical warfare.

