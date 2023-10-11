As Mississippi transitions to fall and temperatures drop, the University of Mississippi is preparing for autumn’s most infamous side effect: flu season. On a large college campus where students are packed tightly into dorms and lecture halls, illnesses have the potential to sweep through campus with force.

Right now, University Health Services is still seeing students come in with mostly other viral infections.

“We have not seen a rise in flu cases yet. We are seeing a mix of the common cold, COVID-19, strep and a few cases of mono,” Alex Langhart, director of University Health Services, said.

Although Ole Miss has not yet experienced a spike in flu cases this year, Langhart expects that to change toward the end of this month.

“According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity starts in October in the United States,” Langhart said. “Usually, Student Health starts seeing an uptick in cases in late October and then a peak in cases in late January to early February. Of course, this can vary year to year depending on the circulating strain’s virulence.”

Virulence is the severity of a given illness or disease. Endemic diseases like influenza evolve from year to year. While much is unknown about the severity of this year’s flu strain, University Health Services and other organizations are preparing students by offering multiple occasions to receive flu immunization shots.

Throughout October, the American Pharmacists Association – Academy of Student Pharmacists is holding events around campus for students to get their flu shots on their way to class or while getting a bite to eat.

“We’re going to be at the union again on Oct. 19, but we’re also going to be down by Burns and Pittman to make sure that freshmen living in the dorms get their flu shots,” Maria Sallee, operation immunization chair for APhA–ASP, said.

APha-ASP will also be giving flu shots on Oct. 26 in the Circle. Both Langhart and Sallee shared that it is imperative for those living in dorms to get a flu shot because, by sharing bathrooms and attending social events together, students are at a high risk of getting the flu or other illnesses as the season progresses.

Even though living on campus puts students at a greater risk of illness, some are still hesitant to get the vaccine for various reasons. Anika Ravi, a freshman public policy leadership and public health major, expressed concerns about side effects from the vaccine itself.

“I do not plan on getting the flu shot this year because I don’t want to be sick for a day after it,” Ravi said.

However, not all students plan to skip the shot this year. Lola Fyke, a freshman psychology major, explained that she gets the flu shot every year.

“I got the flu during a show I was doing for high school theater, and I didn’t get to perform the second or third night after all that rehearsal.” Fyke said. “I hadn’t gotten the shot that year. So, from then on, I vowed I’d get it every year.”

If students wish to receive the vaccine but are unable to make it to one of these pharmacy school events, Student Health at the V.B. Harrison Health Center, Pharmacy Health Services and local clinics offer both flu shots and testing. At Student Health, it is quick and simple for students to receive their vaccine.

“We screen every student at each visit to see if they have had their flu shot. If not, we can administer it right then,” Langhart said. “Students and employees can also request the vaccine from Pharmacy Health Services just by dropping in.”