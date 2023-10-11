Jennifer Williams, campus traffic director, has earned the nickname “Crosswalk Lady” from the University of Mississippi students crossing the intersection of Sorority Row and Grove Loop. Her euphonious voice and warm attitude shine brighter than her trademark reflective vest, and her impact on campus exceeds the few hours she spends directing traffic in the crosswalk between Barnard Observatory and Farley Hall each class day.

After escaping an abusive relationship, Williams began working for a local security company, Wood Security, in 2017. Williams quickly found passion and hope through the opportunity.

“My first day, I worked at the crosswalk by the music center, and I fell in love with it,” Williams said.

Williams, a mother of three, has worked all around the Oxford area, from All American Drive to the roads near Lafayette County schools. When a co-worker departed the company, a position opened for Williams to work at a crosswalk full-time.

“I told them, ‘I want crosswalks,’ and the rest is history,” Williams said.

Through her newfound passion for conducting traffic at crosswalks, Williams discovered an outlet to face her depression by brightening the world around her.

“I was looking up what I can do for depression, and it said that the muscles used to smile create serotonin and dopamine. So I was in traffic at Lafayette, and I decided that I’m just gonna smile. I started smiling, and I noticed everybody else was smiling — at me. Then we were all smiling, and that made me really happy. So I’ve just done that ever since,” Williams said.

Williams’ enthusiastic attitude not only improves her mental health but also aids her in protecting students. Williams aims to create a distinct bond with the students so that she can serve and protect them outside the bounds of the crosswalk.

“If they mess up or misstep, I don’t start screaming or hollering. I laugh or I smile, and they know they can feel comfortable with me. I want them to be able to say, ‘I think something is going on here and I need to talk to somebody —’ they can come to me. I may not be able to give them advice, but I sure can listen. If they need a smile, I got that too,” Williams said.

Williams’ Southern twang and personality allow her to connect with students and convey her care for them.

“I’m from the South and I can’t remember names; I want to make it personal. I want them to know that I appreciate them — you know, thank you baby girl. They really are my baby girls and everything else,” Williams said.

Williams’ most notable line, “Hold up guys!,” comes from the song “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg that was released during her early adulthood, Williams shared.

Williams’ impact has made her a notable figure around campus, even gaining traction on YikYak, an anonymous social media platform where users can make short posts. Though confused about her popularity on campus, Williams embraces the supporters that interact with her and show appreciation for her work.

“When I am working the game over at the Pavilion on the crosswalk, the kids are a little bit happier. They get so excited. Why are you so excited about me?” Williams said. “The guys are like, ‘I love you!’ Those are the times that really stick with me — when they feel comfortable enough to go, ‘You’re my favorite crosswalk lady.’”

Williams’ best moments are spent in the simplicity of everyday conversation with students.

“The hellos, good mornings and thank yous — all of the kids are just so sweet and nice to me,” Williams said. “I have a couple that have a bad day, but it’s just a bad day. Because the next day, they’re just as happy as can be.”

Williams’ motivation for her work is driven by positive interactions with the student body.

“Sometimes, I don’t want to go to work. I can be having a really sad day, and I get out there and I start smiling. Then the first students come by and they’re smiling; then the next students come by and they’re smiling. I get this brightness in my chest,” Williams said.