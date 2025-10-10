Arkansas (lost 4-1)

Ole Miss lost 4-1 against No. 7 Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 26. Goalkeeper Sydney O’Billivich started the game strong with two saves in the opening five minutes, but the Razorbacks broke through in the ninth minute when Bella Field finished off a corner kick.

Six minutes later, Razorback Ainsley Erzen doubled the lead to 2-0.

O’Billovich, recently named SEC Defender of the Week, played her 44th career match and tallied seven saves on the night.

Arkansas added two late goals in the final 10 minutes of the match to put the game out of reach. With just five seconds remaining, Ole Miss was fouled in the Arkansas box and received a penalty kick. Katie Ramsden converted to go 3-3 in penalties this season, making the final score 4-1.

Mississippi State (lost 2-0)

Ole Miss Soccer traveled to No. 13 Mississippi State for the Magnolia Cup on Oct. 2. The Bulldogs won the match 2-0.

Neither team scored in the first half, and both teams combined for only three shot attempts. Sarah Granno got an early yellow card around the 20th minute.

In the second half, Mississippi State scored goals in the 77th and 82nd minute. The Bulldogs were dominant on offense; they took sixteen shot attempts.

Rebel goalie Taylor Prigge had five saves for the Lady Rebels on 26 attempts from Mississippi State.

Tennessee (lost 4-1)

Ole Miss took on their fifth straight ranked opponent in No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 5. They lost 4-1.

In the 15th minute, Granno took a pass from Allison Kolski and volleyed it for her first goal of the season to put the Rebels up by one. It was also Kolsi’s first collegiate assist.

The Volunteers tied the game in the 24th minute with a nice move and a shot in the box. They added three more goals in the second half. In the match, Tennessee outshot the Rebels 14 to one.

Ole Miss is back in action at home against Kentucky this Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

