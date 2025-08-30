The Ole Miss Rebels defeated Georgia State on Saturday, Aug. 30 in a crushing 63-7 final score for the first game of the 2025 football season.

Both the Rebel offense and defense displayed strength despite Ole Miss losing many starters from last season. The offense combined for 695 yards, with running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Austin Simmons shining as offensive weapons.

“(I was) really pleased by the offensive balance in a game with only two returning starters on defense and offense,” head coach Lane Kiffin said in a postgame press conference.

First quarter

A strong first defensive outing from Ole Miss forced the Georgia State punt team onto the field early to allow the Rebel offense to start their season.

A deep punt return from wide receiver Harrison Wallace III set the offense up for a 48-second, 65-yard drive for the first Ole Miss touchdown of the year. Making his first career start, Simmons fired a strike down the seam to tight end Dae’Quan Wright for a 38-yard touchdown pass to cement the early lead.

The second drive for the Ole Miss offense did not go as planned. Simmons’ pass intended for Cayden Lee was thrown off target, due to the heavy pass rush, and it was intercepted by Georgia State’s Chams Diagne.

The Panther offense started with great field position after the interception, but the Ole Miss defense forced a field goal attempt. Panther Liam Rickman’s kick bounced off the left upright and missed the 31-yard attempt.

The Rebels began their third drive of the game with two chunk plays from Winston Watkins and Deuce Alexander, but it was to no avail. The promising drive was cut short as Simmons threw his second interception of the game — this time by Panther safety Jordan Huff.

Second quarter

Despite the defensive break, Georgia State’s offense only managed 36 yards before being forced to punt back to the Rebels.

Simmons shook off his mistakes by throwing a 47-yard strike to Wallace to open the drive. On third-and-two, Rebel backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss subbed in for an option to rush for a five-yard gain. Lucas Carneiro drilled a 42-yard field goal to make Ole Miss go up 10-0.

After a Georgia State three-and-out, Simmons responded quickly with a 19-yard pass to Wright and a 20-yard completion to Wallace. Wright then took a direct snap to rush for two yards on fourth-and-one. Lacy then shook off multiple defenders to finish the drive off with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Georgia State did not give up, as former Ole Miss running back Rashad Amos gained 29 yards to open the drive. Javon Robinson then capped off an explosive two-minute drive with a 43-yard touchdown reception. This cut the deficit to 17-7 with Ole Miss leading.

Ole Miss ended the first half with a slow-paced five-minute drive. Lacy finished the series with his second rushing touchdown of the day. An offsides penalty on the extra point attempt then let Chambliss rush for a two-point conversion and put Ole Miss up 25-7 at the end of the first half.

Halftime

During halftime, Ole Miss legend Terrance Metcalf was honored as an electee to the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame. Metcalf played for Ole Miss from 1998-2001 and finished his career with two first-team All-SEC selections, one second-team All-American selection and one first-team All-American honor.

“Terrence Metcalf’s power and technique anchored the Ole Miss offensive line, earning All-America honors while paving the way for Rebel success and establishing himself among the greatest linemen in school history,” President and CEO of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Inc. Steve Hatchell said. “His Hall of Fame recognition underscores how elite linemen define the culture of toughness in football.”

Metcalf passed on his football prowess and love of Ole Miss to his son, DK Metcalf, who played for Ole Miss from 2016-18 before being drafted to the Seattle Seahawks. Terrance Metcalf now serves as head coach at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Miss.

Third quarter

Simmons opened the second half strong with a 24-yard strike to Wallace. Lacy immediately followed up with a 42-yard rush for his third touchdown of the day. Ole Miss extended the lead to 32-7.

“It just proved to me that I can play at this level and that I still just have to get better,” Lacy said in a postgame press conference. “Everyday I have to work.”

The Ole Miss defense continued the momentum with a big man interception — defensive tackle Zxavian Harris came up with the ball to give the offense incredible starting field position at the Georgia State 20-yard line. In addition to the Rebel rushing attack, Simmons completed a nine-yard pass to Caleb Odom for his first career touchdown and put Ole Miss ahead 39-7.

Georgia State managed to find some form of defensive success after forcing Ole Miss to punt for the first time this season. Ole Miss defense responded with another three-and-out, forcing a turnover on downs from a failed fourth-down conversion.

Following a solid drive for the Rebel offense, Carneiro entered the game and kicked a 33-yard field goal. Ole Miss led 42-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Kiffin decided to keep Simmons in at quarterback; however, he only had to throw two passes to end the drive. He threw a 35-yard completion to Odom before following that up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wallace. Redshirt freshman Mike Baker then kicked the extra point to put Ole Miss up 49-7.

Georgia State went three-and-out, Chambliss finally had his shot at captaining a drive. Unfortunately, after two incompletions and one five-yard pass the Rebels had to punt the ball back.

After consecutive punts, the Ole Miss offense finally introduced running back Logan Diggs, who carried the ball for 15 yards. Chambliss then unleashed a beautiful, but slightly underthrown, pass down the sideline to wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling for 37 yards. Chambliss capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Hartrup.

“The receivers played really good and the tight ends played really well,” Kiffin said. “We have really good, deep receivers and tight ends.”

Georgia State finally had an explosive play on offense with a 49-yard rush by running back Tojuan Peyton. However, they were unable to capitalize and threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-eleven to turn the ball over on downs.

Diggs continued to make the most of his playing time deep into the fourth quarter. He rushed for a 51-yard gain to set up the Rebel offense. He then continued his offensive tear with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

What’s next?

The Rebels travel to Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Sept. 6 to play the Kentucky Wildcats in their SEC opener. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ABC or ESPN+.

“For me, I just enjoy the win for the entire weekend,” Simmons said in a postgame press conference. “As soon as we come back on Monday, we’re preparing for our next opponent.”

