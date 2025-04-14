Ole Miss will have three spring sports teams competing for SEC titles this week. Women’s Golf began SEC Championship play on Monday, April 14. Women’s Tennis and Men’s Tennis both begin on Wednesday, April 16.

Women’s Golf

The No. 18 Women’s Golf team tee’d off at the SEC Championship on Monday, April 14 in Belleair, Fla., at Pelican Golf Club.

The lineup included senior Caitlyn Macnab, junior Nicole Gal, freshman Kajsalotta Svarvar and junior Sophie Linder.

After the first round of play, individually, Macnab is tied for ninth and scored a total of 68 to finish the day. Svavar and Linder are both tied for 20th shooting a score of 70.

As a team, the Lady Rebels finished tied for fourth place.

Macnab, a standout from Johannesburg, South Africa, is set to make waves after becoming the second Rebel golfer to reach the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, following Andrea Lignelle’s third-place finish in 2023.

Macnab is also ranked No. 29 in the world in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. If there was any one Rebel or golfer in the SEC who has a solid chance at winning an SEC Championship, it’s Macnab.

Women’s Tennis

The Women’s Tennis SEC Championship begins on April 15 in Auburn, Ala. The Lady Rebels will enter the tournament ranked No. 8 in SEC conference rankings.

The Lady Rebels finished the regular season 14-11 and 6-9 in conference play, with notable wins over No. 13 Texas and No. 36 Florida.

Ole Miss enters the tournament with talent, especially with three star players, duo Ludmila Karzisová and Anaëlle Leclercq-Fischer, and Rachel Krzyzak.

These three players have been responsible for 17 of Ole Miss’ singles wins this season. Karzisová and Leclercq-Fischer made both the 2025 NCAA Championship Singles and Doubles tournaments.

In addition to this, Head Coach Mark Beyers, who has announced his retirement following the end of the 2024-25 season, recruited five-star freshman Brooklyn Olson, who was ranked the No. 26 recruit in the nation, and another new addition in Alice Soulié, a midyear transfer from France.

Soulié is the first freshman since 2016 to have five consecutive victories in their first five matches since 2016.

With that being said, the Lady Rebs are expected to do well in Auburn and have a very real shot at winning the SEC Championship. The Lady Rebels’ will face Missouri in the First Round at 12 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Following the Women’s Tennis SEC Championship, the Men’s Tennis team will take their shot at winning the SEC Championship in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday April 16.

Ole Miss finished the regular season 14-13 and 2-12 in conference play.

The Rebels have a young team. Two of their star players, Matthieu Chambonniere and Benjamin Martin, are freshmen. Despite their age, they’ve quickly made a strong impression on the court.

Chambonniere was named the Houndstooth Draw Doubles Champion at the SEC Challenge, showcasing his talent early in the season. Martin also stood out, being one of five Rebels to represent Ole Miss at the ITA Southern Regional in the fall.

While the Rebs may not have had the best season this year, they’re still a dark horse candidate to win the SEC Championship this week.

Ole Miss will look to claim their fourth SEC Title and will face Arkansas at 5 p.m. in the First Round of play.

Republish This Story