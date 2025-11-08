This past weekend, the Ole Miss Tennis teams competed in three separate tournaments. Several athletes recorded solid performances.

Roberta Alison Classic (Women’s)

Ichino Horikawa and Owen Wilkinson represented Ole Miss Women’s Tennis at the Robert Alison Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala., from Oct. 31–Nov. 1. They participated both in singles and doubles.

Horikawa triumphed in both of her singles matches on Friday. The first was a 6-3, 7-5 win over Eastern Tennessee State University. Her other matchup was a back-and-forth battle, which she won with scores of 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4).

Wilkinson split her matchups on Friday. She started the day with a 6-0, 6-2 loss to South Alabama, but later defeated Arkansas State 6-1, 6-2.

As a duo, Horikawa and Wilkinson recorded a tough loss against South Alabama, 6-0.

The pair both recorded losses in the singles bracket. Alabama defeated Horikawa 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) and Wilkinson lost to the University of Alabama–Birmingham 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the doubles bracket, they competed against South Alabama twice. They won their first match 7-6 (7-4), but lost the second 6-3.

Farnsworth Invitational (Men’s)

Noah Schlagenhauf, Kai Milburn, Loan Lestir and Pietro Pampanin travelled to Princeton, N.J., to compete in the Farnsworth Invitational from Oct. 31–Nov. 2.

Ole Miss swept the courts on Friday. All four athletes won their singles matches, and the pair of Milburn and Pampanin took down Old Dominion University in the doubles bracket.

The Rebels kept the momentum going on Saturday; once again, they finished the day undefeated. The four athletes won in singles, and Milburn and Pampanin recorded another doubles win against Princeton, 8-6.

The first losses of the weekend for the Rebels came on the final day, Sunday. Pampanin and Schlagenhauf both lost their singles matches to Notre Dame. Milburn and Lestir, however, both earned singles victories over Notre Dame and finished the tournament undefeated in singles. Lestir won his match 6-2, 6-3. Milburn won 6-4, 7-5.

In doubles, Milburn and Pampanin defeated Notre Dame, 8-5, but Schlagenhauf and Lestir to a different Fighting Irish duo, 8-4.

Georgia Tech Invitational (Men’s)

Gordon Whitwell and Benjamin Martin represented the men’s team in the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta, Ga., also from Oct. 31–Nov. 2. Whitwell and Martin both competed in the singles and doubles brackets.

The pair kicked off the weekend with a pair of wins in singles and a defeat in doubles. Whitwell defeated Georgia State 6-0, 7-5, and Martin recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win over Liberty. Georgia State defeated them in the doubles bracket by Georgia State, 8-4.

Whitwell and Martin clinched another win in the doubles bracket on Saturday against Georgia Tech, 8-2. Martin also defeated Yale 6-2, 6-4 in singles. Whitwell’s first loss of the weekend came against Liberty, with scores of 6-4, 7-6, (7-3).

To wrap up the weekend, both athletes were defeated in the singles bracket. Whitwell lost 7-5, 7-5 to Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State took down Martin 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Whitwell and Martin ended the weekend with a win against Yale in the doubles bracket, 8-7 (7-4).

What’s next?

The men’s team will return to action in the ITA Southern Sectional from Nov. 6–9 in Athens, Ga. The women’s team will compete in the ITA Sectionals in Baton Rouge, La., from Nov. 6–11. They will also compete in the Vanderbilt Invitational from Nov. 6–9.

Republish This Story