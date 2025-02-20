The Ole Miss Track and Field Teams had a busy slate this past weekend. They were split between three different competitions: the Music City Challenge in Nashville, David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville.

Since winning the shot put, discus and hammer at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor, junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been lighting it up at Ole Miss. This weekend, Robinson-O’Hagan broke his own school record with a 21.11 meter throw in shot put.

Along with Robinson-O’Hagan’s record breaking throw, Mason Hickel got sixth in the event, moving up to the No. 5 all-time spot for shot put at Ole Miss. Hickel also did well in the weight throw, finishing fifth at the meet and moving up to No. 3 all-time for Ole Miss.

Both the men’s and women’s team competed well in weight throw. The men’s team finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth at the event, while the women’s team had fourth and seventh best finishes.

Toby Gillen continues to impress. He finished 14th in the men’s 5k at the Valentine Invitational in Boston. This was a personal and school record; it was also the 22nd best time this season in the entire NCAA.

Along with record-breaking finishes in the field events, the women’s team also managed to break records: Greta Karinauskaite finished 24th in the 3k and moved up to No. 2 all-time in the school’s history books for the women’s 3k. The women’s distance squad showed success across multiple events, with a standout performance from Cate Tracht in the mile, who clocked a personal best of 4:40.15.

Within the sprinting events, the teams had solid outings at the Tyson Invitational. Joseph Michel finished in the top-five in his heat and clocked a 6.89 in the 60m dash. The men’s 4×400 relay team gained experience against good competition. They finished strong with a time of 3:16.83.

Looking ahead, a few members of the track teams will head to Notre Dame for the Alex Wilson Invite on Saturday, Feb. 22. The next big event is the 2025 SEC Indoor Championships, which Texas A&M will host from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Saturday, March 1.