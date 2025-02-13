The Ole Miss Track and Field team will compete in three different meets Feb. 14-15, including the Music City Challenge, David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Tyson Invitational.

Various players will be spread across the three invitationals.

Music City Challenge

This track and field meet is hosted by the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. Ole Miss had a few players place in this meet last season.

Senior thrower Joseph Lanham placed No. 5 in the men’s weight throw last season. Lanham threw for 18.01m, barely short of Tyler Challis of McNeese State, who threw for 18.09m.

Rebels senior distance runner Jocelyn Long ran a 4:48.79 mile, placing 15th in the competition last year.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

While the Music City Challenge is going on, the Boston University Terriers will host its invitational in Boston.

The Rebels did well in the women’s one-mile last year, as senior distance runner Loral Winn placed No. 16 with a 4:35.36 mile. Ole Miss senior distance runner Cruz Gomez placed No. 30 in the men’s mile, recording a time of 3:58.69.

Tyson Invitational

Ole Miss will compete at the Arkansas Razorbacks’ Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The Rebels competed in this competition in January 2024.

Senior sprinter McKenzie Long placed No. 6 in the women’s 60-meter prelims. Long had a sprint of just 7.28 seconds, only milliseconds shorter than No. 5, who finished at 7.26 seconds.

Landen McNair placed 2nd in the men’s mile race. He finished in 4:09.04 minutes.