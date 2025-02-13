Ole Miss Men’s Basketball secured back-to-back road wins with a 72-68 victory over South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb.12.

Forward Malik Dia helped carry the Rebels past the surging Gamecocks with a personal 12-0 run in the second half. Dia finished with 18 points to lead all Ole Miss scorers.

Following a dramatic two-point win in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Rebels faced the Gamecocks, who came into the matchup 0-10 in SEC play.

Despite having zero league wins, the Gamecocks have valiantly battled teams at home. Their last four home games were against ranked opponents and all decided by five points or less.

This includes a three-point loss to No. 1 Auburn last month and a four-point loss to No. 13 Texas A&M in their most recent home showing.

First half

South Carolina quickly scored twice to take a four-point lead. The Rebels responded with a triple made by guard Matthew Murrell and a big block by forward Dia, catapulting the Rebels to a 12-6 lead four minutes into the contest.

The Rebels defense was strong in this early portion of the game, turning over South Carolina on back-to-back possessions during this run.

Both teams showed physicality early in the game including a double technical foul assessed to forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and South Carolina’s Zachary Davis at the nine-minute mark.

This play would also put South Carolina in the bonus early. However, the Gamecocks could not capitalize shooting, 8-15 at the free throw line in the first half

South Carolina stayed within striking distance, but the Rebels outpaced the Gamecocks shooting a season-best 65% from the field in the first half. The Rebels led by as much as 13 with a score of 42-32 at the half.

Murrell led the Rebels in scoring with eight points. However, their attack was team oriented, as the Rebels had seven players with four or more points.

Forward Collin Murray-Boyles was South Carolina’s lone scorer in double digits with 12 points.

Second half

Both offenses stalled in the opening minutes of the second half. Some mistakes included a charge on Dre Davis, and missed layups by Dia and Brown-Jones left the door open for the Gamecocks.

The foul differential played a key role as South Carolina cut into the Rebels’ lead. By the 14-minute mark, Ole Miss committed six fouls compared to South Carolina’s two. Unlike the first half, the Gamecocks started to make free throws, allowing them to cut the lead to four.

Both teams continued to force the ball inside. The physicality from the first half remained and Ole Miss went cold from the field, shooting an abysmal 21% by the seven-minute mark when the Gamecocks took the lead 58-57.

The Rebels looked lost, and Ole Miss Head Coach Chris Beard called a timeout. Down one, Dia took over and scored 12 straight for Ole Miss, keeping the Rebels afloat.

After a huge three to end Dia’s run, the Rebels regained the lead 69-68, forcing a Gamecock timeout.

Soon after a shot clock violation, Coach Beard called a timeout to make sure the Rebels were ready defensively, resulting in a Dre Davis steal.

Davis hit a tough layup over two South Carolina defenders that gave the Rebels a three-point lead. After a great effort by Murray-Boyles, the Rebels got a needed stop.

The Gamecocks desperately fouled guard Jaemyn Brakefield with six seconds remaining. After making his lone free throw, Brakefield sealed the game for the Rebels with a 72-68 win.