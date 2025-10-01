Only 24 miles west of Oxford on Mississippi Highway 6, Batesville experiences plenty of traffic due to its close proximity to the University of Mississippi. For fans traveling to Oxford for a football game and families visiting their college kids, Batesville has become an unofficial gateway to Ole Miss.

When Oxford hotels reach their capacity, particularly during football season and family weekends, many travelers look to Batesville as the next best place to stay.

Carnita Lynch, manager of a number of Batesville hotels, pointed out that rooms are frequently reserved far in advance, contributing to little vacancy — even in Batesville.

“Do I think Ole Miss (is) bringing traffic through Batesville?” Lynch said. “Yes. I know it does. Hotel employees spend months in preparation for big game weekends. Every time something is going on at Ole Miss, we have to put tennis shoes on because we know they’re coming. We understand that we have to serve them and be our best selves.”

It is not just hotels that are grabbing the attention of those headed to Oxford.

Ben Liles, owner of the Kennel Club Steakhouse in Batesville, said he chose his spot for a reason — it is located on the main road to Oxford.

“I wanted my building right here, because I know fans are going to be coming through,” Liles said. “People know how terrible traffic can get in Oxford, so rather than add that full 24 miles of driving on top of it, they come here, have a good meal and then head on up.”

Liles even posted “Ole Miss” signs outside his restaurant to make it clear that fans are welcome.

“It makes you feel related, that you can pause and take a little break,” Liles said.

Batesville city officials are talking about catering to Oxford-bound traffic as well. Mayor of Batesville Hal Ferrell and a local developer, Joe Azar, have been trying for years to create a plan to build a new shopping center for travelers passing through the city.

The mall would benefit other businesses by adding to the general traffic that flows through Batesville. The more people who stop, the more they spend — at restaurants, gas stations and local stores.

The increased business would create jobs that would not only benefit the Batesville economy, but Ole Miss students, too.

“If students are willing to make that short drive every day, it could be a good option for them to pick up some part-time work,” Ferrell said.

Batesville is still working out a way to manage traffic in response to the influx of Oxford-bound travelers as it strives to accommodate those who pass through. What started as a quick stop for gas is now becoming a familiar break before Oxford.

