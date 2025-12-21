Ole Miss Women’s Basketball welcomed Wofford, South Carolina State and Mississippi Valley State to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion over this past week. The Lady Rebels were coming off a one-point loss to Kansas State. Ole Miss won all three games handedly.

Wofford

Wofford came to Oxford on Saturday, Dec. 13. They left with an 86-52 loss. The Rebels never trailed in this contest. The home side ended the first quarter with a 25-10 lead.

The Terriers had a good second quarter, but were still outscored 16-14. The Rebels shot 37.5% from the field in that span, their worst quarter of the game.

Cotie McMahon led Rebel scoring with 24 points. Sira Thienou paced Ole Miss with 12 rebounds. Christeen Iwuala scored 13 points to surpass 600 points in her career.

Ole Miss shot an impressive 47.9% from the field. They dominated the paint with 58 points.

South Carolina State

Ole Miss faced South Carolina State on Sunday, Dec. 14. They won the second game of the back-to-back 91-32. SC State scored single digit points in three quarters.

The win marked the second time under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin the Rebels have reached 10 wins after 11 games. The first time was in 2021-22. Thirty-two points allowed is the sixth-fewest in program history.

Latasha Lattimore led the Rebel scoring with 18 points. Coach Yo spread the love around in this game. Ten players saw double digit minutes of action.

Ole Miss scored 42 points off turnovers and shot 53.7% in the game.

Mississippi Valley State

The Lady Rebels capped their homestand with their most dominant win all season, a 102-34 thumping of Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

This win set the widest margin of victory in program history by three points. Coach Yo now has five of the top 10 biggest blowouts in Lady Rebel basketball history.

The Devilettes scored two points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, three in the third and eight in the fourth. A 36-point fourth quarter pushed the Rebels to 63 points in the second half, tied for most in program history.

McMahon led the Rebels again with 24 points. Every Ole Miss player got at least nine minutes on the court.

What’s next?

The Lady Rebels head to Cherokee, N.C. to take on Old Dominion today

at 6:30 for the Cherokee Invitational. Then they will face either Indiana State or Michigan State on Monday, Dec. 22 at 4 or 6:30. Women’s Sports Network will broadcast both games.

