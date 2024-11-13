Ole Miss will travel to Dover, Del., to take on the Delaware State Hornets on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Rebels currently sit at 1-1, and the Hornets are at 1-2. Here is how the start of the season has gone for both teams.

Previous games

Ole Miss started the season ranked No. 20 nationally, becoming one of six ranked SEC schools. The Rebels sit behind South Carolina, Texas, LSU and Oklahoma. Alabama is ranked No. 24.

In their first game, the Rebels lost to USC 68-66. The Trojans were ranked No. 3 nationally.

With four three-pointers, guard KK Deans led the Rebels in points by scoring 19. She also had three rebounds and a block.

Forward Madison Scott also helped get 14 points on the board. Scott also had four rebounds and two steals.

The Rebels bounced back from their first defeat, dominating the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions 85-24 on Sunday in their home-opener.

Ole Miss outscored UAPB by double-digits in all four quarters. On top of that, the Rebels did not allow the Golden Lions to reach double-digits in any of the quarters.

Offensively, Ole Miss took charge with three players scoring double digits: guard Ayanna Thompson, forward Christeen Iwuala and Deans. They had a combined 39 points, 16 rebounds and two steals.

Other notable players included Scott and guard Kennedy Todd-Williams. Scott had three rebounds, three blocks and eight points, and Todd-Williams had 10 rebounds, one block and six points.

Delaware State

While Delaware State dismantled the Georgian Court Lions in its first game, they have suffered losses in their last two games. After losing to the Dayton Flyers 79-44 and Cincinnati Bears 83-46, Delaware State has not had a close game this season.

Despite these blowouts, the Hornets have players to look out for. Guard Kyra Lawrence put up 16 points against Georgian Court and had two steals and three rebounds.

Hornets guard Mahogany Cottingham also scored 16 points and had three steals and four rebounds.

According to ESPN Analytics, Ole Miss has a 99% chance of defeating Delaware State.

What’s next?

After playing Delaware State, Ole Miss will return to Oxford to host the Jackson State Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Nov. 18. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.