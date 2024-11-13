Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball heads into this weekend with a loaded SEC slate, hosting Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 15 and Mississippi State on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Rebels are coming off of a 3-2 loss against Oklahoma on Nov. 8 and currently have a 14-9 overall record (4-7 SEC). The Rebels also lost 3-1 to No. 24 Florida Nov. 3 in Gainesville, Fla.

Key players to watch as Ole Miss takes on Arkansas at the Gillom Center include outside hitter Nia Washington, who recently led the team with 19 kills, and middle blocker Payton Brgoch, who has consistently delivered in both offense and defense.

The combination of Brgoch and outside hitter Sasha Ratliff, who recently joined the exclusive 1,000-kill club at Ole Miss, will likely set the pace against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 16-7 (6-5 in SEC) after their clean sweep win against South Carolina. Earlier this season, the Rebels played Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., with the Razorbacks sweeping 3-0, although each set was close.

The Razorbacks have a solid roster. Aniya Madkin, a freshman outside hitter, who led the Arkansas offense with 15 kills during their game against Ole Miss, continues to be a significant contributor. Outside hitter Olivia Ruy had a .385 hitting percentage with 12 kills and just two mistakes. Hannah Hogue, a senior setter with one ace, 38 assists and 12 digs for a double-double, demonstrated her usual steadiness.

After challenging Arkansas, Ole Miss will face longtime rival Mississippi State on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Bulldogs have a 10-10 overall record (4-7 SEC).

The Bulldogs will face Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., prior to their road trip to Oxford. There are a few key players to watch on Mississippi State’s team. Freshman libero Mckenna Yates recorded a career-high 28 digs against Oklahoma. Outside hitter Kailin Newsome has a career 74 kills this season, and setter Ceci Harness collected a team-best of 45 assists and two blocks against the Sooners.

The last time the Rebels and the Bulldogs competed, Ole Miss fell in four sets on the road in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 23. This matchup is significant for the Rebels as the end of the regular season approaches.

Fans should anticipate a fierce and highly competitive game between the two programs because of the high stakes in earning a spot in the postseason SEC Tournament.

The Rebels will take on the Razorbacks on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and challenge the Bulldogs on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. Both matches will be held in the Gillom Athletics Performance Center and can be watched on ESPN+.