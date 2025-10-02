Ole Miss Women’s Golf fell short at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at the Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario on Sept. 22-23, finishing No. 3 in a pool of 12 teams.

The invitational included Auburn, Kent State, Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan, the University of South Florida, Purdue, Michigan State, British Columbia, Rutgers and Central Michigan.

Day one

In round one, the Rebels posted a score of 290 (+2) on the par-72 and were tied for No. 3 in the tournament. All teams were only able to complete one round on the first day due to inclement weather.

Junior Sophie Linder led round one for Ole Miss after carding a 70 (-2). She finished the front nine with a 37 (+1), followed by a bogey-free 33 (-3) on the back nine. She finished round one tied for No. 6.

Senior Nicole Gal posted a strong 71 (-1) in the first round, good enough for No. 11. Freshman Matilda Björkman finished with a 72 (E) and sat just inside the Top 15 after round one.

Sophomore Mary Miller, Filippa Sundquist and Kajsalotta Svarvar all finished the round over par.

Day two

On day two, the Rebels finished with a 577 (+1) to close out the tournament, with three players in the Top 15.

Miller earned her first Top 10 finish of the season, tying for eighth at 143 (-1). She tallied five birdies in her final 12 holes and shot 70 (-2) for the day.

Gal also tied for No. 8. Her performance ended with an even-par round on day two. Linder finished tied for No. 13 at 144 (E) to mark her second Top 15 finish this season.

Sundquist finished tied for No. 19 at 145 (+1) after scoring 71 (-1) in the final round. Björkman tied for No. 23, while Svarvar tied for No. 28.

Republish This Story