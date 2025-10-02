Homecoming elections finally came to a close with the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and naming of the Homecoming Maids on Thursday, Oct. 2 on the Lyceum steps. This followed an intense Homecoming election season and a close Homecoming Queen run-off race.

Adya Praveen was named the 2025-26 Homecoming Queen, after receiving more than 50% of the student body vote. Her campaign platform was about promoting authenticity throughout campus and the student body.

“This seems surreal. What a genuine honor to be able to represent this university in this way. I couldn’t think of a greater privilege,” Praveen said. “My entire campaign was centered around the people, and I feel like that’s just shown through the last campaign period.”

The Homecoming Maids were all also announced.

Maids were originally scheduled to be announced on election day on Tuesday, but due to a glitch in the myOleMiss voting system, the Associated Student Body’s Election Review Board raised concerns that some students were able to vote for Homecoming Maid candidates in other classification years than their own.

This caused concern for the validity and integrity of the election results, so the ASB called for a revote, and those ballots were cast at the same time as the Homecoming Queen run-off votes.

At the ceremony, Virginia Futvoye was named the Freshman Homecoming Maid.

“I’m feeling so excited and so blessed by all those around me,” Futvoye said. “I really couldn’t have done it without my team and the community around me that has really given me the biggest hug this week.”

Milla Pace was awarded Sophomore Homecoming Maid by the Ole Miss student body.

“I’m literally so excited…It felt like a dream. It seriously doesn’t feel real,” Pace said. “(Campaigning) was definitely the most fun experience I’ve ever had. I got to meet so many new people, and I just feel like I really grew as a person throughout all of this.”

Cameron Davis was crowned Junior Homecoming Maid.

“I’m just so thankful for the support that I’ve received from all of my friends, all of my family and just the students at Ole Miss,” Davis said. “I hope this week I spread a message of love. That was the whole purpose of this campaign.”

Emily Davis was dubbed Senior Homecoming Maid.

“This is extremely wild. I feel extremely thankful,” Davis said. “The word of the campaign has been fun, just trying to enjoy every moment, no matter the outcome.”

