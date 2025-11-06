The Ole Miss Women’s and Men’s Golf teams have concluded fall play. Here is a look at some highlights and standout performances from the Rebels’ season.

Women’s

The Lady Rebels competed in five tournaments this fall and placed Top Five in each one.

They opened the season strong with back-to-back wins at the Boilermaker Classic and Cougar Classic to showcase their consistency and dominance early. Those victories were followed by a No. 3 finish at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational and a No. 4 finish at the in-state competition, The Ally.

The only senior on the roster, Nicole Gal, showed her strengths this season with one Top 10 finish. Junior Sophie Linder has also delivered solid performances; her best finish of the season was No. 12.

The roster’s four sophomores showed skill. Kajsalotta Svarvar, a Sweden native, was the runner-up at the Cougar Classic, marking her best individual performance.

Another Sweden native, Filippa Sundquist, shot her career low 68 (-4) 18-hole round at The Ally and tied for No. 10.

Mary Miller has also played well this fall and contributed steady performances throughout the tournaments.

The women’s team begins its spring season at the Puerto Rico Classic on Feb. 1, 2026.

Men’s

Ole Miss Men’s Golf also competed in five tournaments in the fall season. Though the team played well, it fell short of its performance from last season.

The Rebels began the fall season with a runner-up finish at Visit Knoxville Collegiate. That early energy carried into the Invitational at The Honors Course, where the Rebels earned their first victory of the season.

The team finished No. 3 in their following competition, Hamptons Intercollegiate. They lost to Georgia and Wake Forest. The Rebels finished No. 5 in the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational and finished No. 3 in the East Lake Cup.

Senior Cameron Tankersley led the team with one gold trophy and three Top Five finishes. His best individual finish of the season came at the Invitational at The Honors Course. Senior Tom Fischer has also made his mark in his final season with one Top Five finish.

Senior Michael La Sasso, the Rebels’ top returner, competed in three tournaments this season, with his best individual finish being a tie for No. 18. La Sasso has remained consistent in his play and shot one-under across multiple rounds.

Senior Cohen Trolio’s best individual finish of the season was No. 3, while his brother, junior Collins Trolio, faced a more challenging fall, with a best finish of No. 40.

Daniel Tolf led the freshman class. He competed in all five tournaments and earned one Top Five finish, a promising sign for the program’s future.

The Rebels will begin their spring season at the Thomas Sharkey Individual on Jan. 31, 2026.

Republish This Story