Oxford kicked off its tradition of transforming from a small, Hotty Toddy town into a Holly Jolly town with the highly anticipated Lighting of the Square on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

Miss Queen of the South 2025 and University of Mississippi senior journalism major Celeste Lay shared what makes Oxford feel so special during the holiday season.

“I feel like when you think of a Hallmark Christmas movie, (the Square) is what you think of, and the community just makes it very magical. There’s a lot of Christmas spirit and Christmas magic here, especially when the lights turn on,” Lay said.

Ronnie Goudy, an officer on duty during the event, shared what he thinks makes the Oxford community unique.

“I think it’s got a lot to do with the family values and the close-knitness of the community and how accepting the community is to all walks of life,” Goudy said. “It doesn’t matter race, religion, ethnicity, anything like that. Everybody looks at each other as individuals.”

This year’s lighting celebration was unique, as it was the earliest lighting ceremony in the event’s history.

Many locals believed the city’s decision to kick off the Christmas festivities in early November could be tied to the arrival of the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, confirmed that assumption.

“Each year we look at the November football schedule and try to predict when we might have the most media coverage. This year is a bit earlier than usual, but we knew that we would likely have great coverage for the Georgia home game,” Mayor Tannenhill said. “Our goal is to provide the network covering the game to film the Square lit up for the footage they show during the game.”

The Lighting of the Square captivated audiences with thousands of twinkling lights illuminating the heart of downtown Oxford.

Alexa Manning, a senior sports psychology major from Summit, Miss., shared her favorite part of the night.

“This is the most amount of people that I’ve seen out and about. During football season, people are spread out in the restaurants or in the Grove, so (I) like seeing all the people coming together and just enjoying the Christmas spirit,” Manning said.

In addition to the display of festive lights, no holiday event would be complete without a visit from the jolliest person around. Santa Claus made a special appearance on the Square to pose for photos with families and spread holiday cheer.

Dakota Fife, a freshman integrated marketing communications major from Chandler, Ariz., described her first time seeing the Lighting of the Square.

“I think it’s really good because a lot of kids go home for the holidays, and it’s good to do it early because then it gives kids more of an opportunity, or the college students, to see it,” Fife said.

With Christmas cheer now officially in the air, local shops are beginning to roll out their festive decorations, and events are being planned for the coming weeks.

Logan Little, the hospitality manager at Saint Leo, shared what the Lighting of the Square signals for him.

“For me, as a hospitality manager, the lighting of the tree reminds me that we are surrounded by good people and families (and) a community that celebrates together, no matter what holiday you choose to celebrate or not celebrate,” Little said. “It’s sort of a beacon shining letting people know where to land and where they are welcome no matter what we are celebrating this holiday season. … It’s also a beacon to remind you to get to work early to find parking.”

Tannehill spoke about the other events that will be taking place during Oxford’s Holly Jolly Holidays.

“We have hosted Holly Jolly Holidays for several years that included ice skating at the Pavilion at the corner of University Avenue and Bramlett Boulevard. This year the event is growing tremendously and is moving out to mTrade park,” Tannehill said. “The event will include the addition of a Walk of Lights — a custom walk-through display and seasonal concessions — as well as ice skating, visits from Santa and more. This will open November 23 and last until January 5.”