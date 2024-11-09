The Ole Miss Rebels have kept hope alive, beating the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 28-10.

Jaxson Dart went 13-22 for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Cayden Lee had four receptions for 81 yards — the best of the team. As a whole, the defense was outstanding, with five sacks, one interception and four fumbles.

The attendance record was broken for the fourth time this season, as the Rebels showed out with 68,126 fans in attendance.

First half

Dart threw an interception on the first drive, looking hurt as he got off the field. With their backs to the wall, the Ole Miss defense looked to stop the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs went for it on the fourth down and scored a touchdown, putting the first points on the board.

Austin Simmons came into the game and instantly completed a pass to Juice Wells. A pass to Lee set up a nine-yard rush from Ulysses Bentley to tie the game. The Rebel defense held strong, forcing the Bulldogs to punt the ball away.

Dart came back into the game and looked healthy, completing two passes to Dae’Quan Wright and Caden Prieskorn. Their drive stalled out, and the Rebels kicked a 23-yard field goal to take the lead. The Ole Miss defense then forced another punt.

Giving the Rebels momentum to end the first quarter, Bentley had a 31-yard catch. JJ Pegues converted a third-and-one, and Ole Miss made another kick from 43-yards.

Jared Ivey earned the teams’ first sack of the game, but a defensive holding gave the Bulldogs a first down. The defense forced Georgia to punt. Backed up at their own one, the Rebels moved quickly to the 50. Caden Davis made a 53-yard field goal to extend the lead.

Princely Umanmielen sacked Carson Beck, giving the Rebels the ball back. Ole Miss went into the half with a 16-7 lead.

Second half

The Rebel defense allowed the Bulldogs to drive down the field and get into scoring position. The Rebels bent, but did not break, forcing a 23-yard field goal from Georgia.

Juice Wells made a catch over the Georgia defender to score the first touchdown of the half, failing the two point conversion attempt. The Ole Miss defense allowed the Bulldog offense to drive down the field. A fumble by running back Nate Frazier gave the Rebels the ball back. They could do nothing though, and punted the ball away.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Rebels had a two score lead. After a facemask gave Georgia a first down, Suntarine Perkins sacked Beck. The Bulldogs went for it, and Beck threw a pick to John Saunders Jr. After a premature rushing of the field, the Rebels ran out the clock and won the game 28-10.

What’s next?

The Rebels will travel to the Swamp to face the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.