When Turning Point USA announced that United States Vice President JD Vance would be speaking at the University of Mississippi, I rolled my eyes in a moment of meek protest — the gravity of America’s condition washed over me as it has every day in the year since President Donald Trump’s electoral triumph.

As vice president, Vance has played a key role in perpetrating Trump’s political agenda. His visit to Oxford is an insult to Mississippians across the political aisle. It symbolizes a broader threat to American democracy, reflects the words and actions of the Trump Administration and reminds us of a growing struggle for the soul of our nation.

Vance is a vessel for Trump and Turning Point USA’s message — hatred for diversity, celebration of authoritarianism and the antithesis to everything our Founding Fathers envisioned for America — that has no place at our beloved university.

What place does a movement contingent on eroding public trust in longstanding, respectable institutions have at the Lyceum? What does it speak about the credibility of convictions dependent on the abandonment of science, academia, reason and intellect?

Our democracy buckles under the weight of the red-hat crusader and his attempts to delegitimize elections, stack the government with loyalists and desecrate the rule of law.

Our economy hangs on by a thread after torrents of tariffs and reckless fiscal policy, culminating in the highest unemployment rate since the pandemic, a rise in inflation and the decline of the U.S. dollar.

Our streets run red with the blood of our neighbors, martyrs to the gun lobby that maintains its chokehold on Congress even as America eclipses our 348th mass shooting of 2025.

Our courts engage in guerrilla warfare against an enemy that no longer assigns value to law and order, committing flagrant constitutional violations.

To watch Memphis, the city that fed vast adventure into my youth, go slack under the weight of an occupying force is to bear the desperation of a nation unraveling. I have witnessed the brutalizing of my fellow Americans: pepper-sprayed, slammed to the ground, abused and carted away for the crime of peaceful resistance against the authoritarian forces bearing down on us.

I have seen American money funneled upward as the middle class sinks further into destitution and farther from the “Golden Age” promised by Vance’s campaign. I have tracked a troubling progression of events: echoes of horrors past, reminiscent of a thousand “never again’s.”

What does it say about the university to so graciously extend a red carpet to the second-in-command of an administration actively dismantling the fabric of our democracy?

No moment has better demonstrated the fragility of those who claim to guard us and a betrayal of the values every student is taught to uphold.

Logan Durley is a sophomore biological sciences major from Olive Branch, Miss.

