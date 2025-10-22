Following the announcement that Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA Chief Executive Officer Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, will speak at the University of Mississippi as a part of the “This is the Turning Point Tour,” a range of reactions reverberated among the student body. Many students and faculty are excited, but it is equally evident that many are averse to the visit because of the cultural backdrop surrounding Turning Point USA’s conservative sway on campus.

Despite Vance’s controversial position in the Trump Administration, which has sparked backlash for supposedly divisive rhetoric and inconsistent policy stances, I believe his visit is an honor and a reflection of both the surge of young Americans becoming more interested and involved with politics, as well as the university’s dedication to promoting free speech on campus.

In recent years, younger generations in the United States have displayed greater interest in the political realm, as shown by the increase in voters aged 18-29 since 2016. Vance’s arrival on campus responds to this very trend, affirming the civic fervor of a college-aged crowd and the willingness of the student body to listen to and engage with his views.

Additionally, the event illustrates the welcoming of free speech at Ole Miss, as established by the university’s mission to create an open environment for students to share and express beliefs.

The vice president’s presence at a campus event is a clear demonstration of this goal and the promotion of openness for students to explore their political opinions. Even to those who disagree with him, this visit facilitates dialogue among the university community surrounding current events in American and international politics, promoting civic responsibility among Ole Miss students.

Overall, the event is a great opportunity for students to hear from the vice president and continue to express their own values throughout their school. It will be great to see how the campus community responds to Vance’s visit and enters further conversations about pertinent issues plaguing our nation’s politics.

MacKenzie McDaries is a freshman Arabic and international studies major from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

