The Oxford chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted its NAMIWalks Fall Festival in Oxford on Oct. 25, celebrating community awareness and compassion for families facing mental health struggles.

The event brought families and students together with games, candy and a one-mile walk to show families support for mental health and their commitment to lessen the stigma around it.

For Mary Harrington, former president of the Board of Directors of NAMI Mississippi and current Oxford representative, this event is personal.

“I guess I’ve been involved in NAMI at the local and the state level (for) probably 16 years,” Harrington said. “The reason is because my daughter, who’s 37 years old, got ill when she was 13. And I mean, I was devastated. I had no idea what to listen to. And so, I found NAMI support. And it literally changed my life — changed (my family’s) lives.”

Harrington explained that NAMI offers two support groups, one of which focuses on those who are struggling with mental health and another for families.

“We have these two supporters: One is for people with a mental illness, and they share their experiences — and then we have one for their family members like me,” Harrington said. “What we bring to the table is that lived experience — having a loved one with a mental illness. And that, just by sharing those experiences, really gives each other strength and hope.”

As children played at the different booths of games, Harrington talked about the most important part of the event: educating the community.

“We thought it was best to bring the kids in, so we have information to give about anxiety and depression, and we can spread the word a bit about anxiety and mental health,” Harrington said.

Melody Madaris, the executive director of Communicare, a community mental health center serving North-Central Mississippi, said the event gave people a chance to really open up.

“They’re so scared to come forward and talk to their family and friends about (mental health,)” Madaris said. “I feel like the walk helps people know what’s out there, and the more you realize that we’re neighbors and classmates going through it, the more honest we are.”

To Madaris, NAMI’s stature is what makes its advocacy so important and powerful.

“It is a fabulous advocacy organization that helps our people across the state,” Madaris said. “This is a national organization where every single state has their own affiliate, so we are able to advocate nationally as well locally.”

NAMI volunteer Kendra Lloyd attended the fall festival in support of the organization that feels like a family to her.

“What NAMI means to me is advocacy, support and education,” Lloyd said. “It’s not just the organization, it’s like a family, and they’re here to connect you to resources regarding mental health and to let you know that you are not alone.”

For Lloyd, her connection with the organization and its mission come from a personal place.

“I do have my own personal experience. I don’t share it with everyone, but I think everybody goes through things in life. We all just cope and deal with things differently,” Lloyd said. “At the end of the day, we’re all human, and I love a chance when I’m able to be vulnerable.”

