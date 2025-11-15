Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss: 38-14 – Ole Miss wins (Wilson Engeriser)

The coaching gossip surrounding where Lane Kiffin will coach next year is at an all-time high this weekend with the Florida Gators traveling to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.

Florida fired their former head coach Billy Napier in October after starting the season 3-4; however, unlike last year, the Gators have not had a late season surge where they have played better than their record shows. They played a close game against Georgia, but ended up losing before being blown out by Kentucky 38-7 last week.

Florida’s quarterback DJ Lagway has not performed up to the high expectations set for him at the beginning of the season. He has thrown 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and actually got benched against Kentucky after throwing three interceptions.

One bright spot on Florida’s offense is sophomore running back Jaden Baugh, who has over 700 rushing yards this season and averages five yards a carry. None of Florida’s receivers are particularly impressive, but a name to watch out for is freshman Vernell Brown III who missed the Georgia game due to injury, but put up five catches for 83 yards against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss is a different tale. Backup quarterback turned phenom Trinidad Chambliss has led the Rebels to a hot 9-1 start and has solidified himself among the top quarterbacks in the country.

The Ole Miss defense has also shown flashes this season, especially as of late. They dominated against The Citadel, which was to be expected, but also played well against both South Carolina and Oklahoma. The secondary can be elite but is also prone to big mistakes like slipping and miscommunication.

Lagway has been an interception machine and the Rebel defense should force at least one turnover this game.

The Rebels need to win out to secure a home playoff game and cannot underestimate the Gators this weekend. That said, the Rebels should win handedly, as long as the offense stays explosive and the defense plays sharp.

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama: 34-31 – Alabama wins (Jimmy Petruzzi)

The No. 4 Crimson Tide welcomes the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners to Bryant-Denny Stadium for SEC conference play.

For the Sooners it is must win mode. Sitting at No. 11 and the first team out in the recent College Football Playoff projection poll, it is now or never for head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Oklahoma ruined the Tennessee Volunteers playoffs hopes two weeks ago and had a bye week to prepare for the Crimson Tide. The Sooners have one of the best defenses in the country despite the two losses. The unit is holding offenses to 264.2 yards a game, No. 7 in the nation.

The success the Sooner defense has had is not translating to the offense. Since Quarterback John Mateer returned from injury on Oct. 10, the Sooners are averaging 358.5 yards a game, 137.1 of those yards coming from the ground. Mateer, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, has not had success throwing the ball since his return.

Fortunately for the Sooners, the Alabama defense does not match against the run well. The Tide defense ranks No. 46 nationally against the rush allowing 139.1 yards a game. Unfortunately for the Sooners, the Alabama secondary is one of the best in the nation. The Tide rank No. 4 nationally in passing yards allowed, only letting up 164.1 yards a game.

An evenly matched up SEC game with big playoff implications is bound to be a must watch. While Alabama looks to be heading to the playoffs, quarterback​ Ty Simpson is trying to finish his Heisman campaign off. Simpson has thrown for 21 touchdowns, only one interception and 2,461 yards.

Going back down memory lane, Venable and the Sooners invited the Tide to Norman, Okla., last year and walked out with a 24-3 victory, knocking Alabama out of the playoff conversation. Alabama has this game marked on their schedule and they want a bye week to start the playoffs come selection day.

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 22 Pittsburgh: 24-21 – Pittsburgh wins (Russ Eddins)

Notre Dame is favored to win this game by two touchdowns, but the home team will come away with the upset. This matchup has major playoff implications. The Fighting Irish are one loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention, while a win over a Top 10 team would help Pittsburgh’s resume.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has been solid this year. He has thrown for 2,275 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, their offense runs through running back Jeremiyah Love who will cross the 1,000 rushing yard mark today.

Pittsburgh’s run defense is one of the best in the country. They have allowed just 728 rushing yards all year and will contain Love and the Notre Dame run game well.

The Panthers are led by quarterback Mason Heintschel (1,547 passing yards) and receiver Kenny Johnson (573 receiving yards). The tandem form a lethal passing attack and it will be too much for the Fighting Irish to withstand today.

