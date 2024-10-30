Many significant events have shaped the 2024 presidential race, including President Joe Biden dropping out after the primaries were over, two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming a presidential candidate just a few months before the election.

The Daily Mississippian composed a timeline of the most discussed moments in this election cycle and asked students for their thoughts on each event.

MAY

Primary elections

States across the country held their primary elections and pledged their delegates to presidential candidates.

Paden Strickland, a freshman journalism major from Iuka, Miss., was excited to exercise her right to vote for the first time.

“It felt good knowing my vote was going to matter this year because I just turned 18, and I’m getting to vote, so I actually got to listen and pay attention and do some research into who’s going to get my vote this year,” Strickland said.

JUNE

First presidential debate

CNN hosted the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27. After Biden’s lackluster performance, many people urged the president to drop out of the race.

Shelby Erminger, a freshman childhood education major from Monument, Colo., felt nervous for both candidates after watching the debate.

“There were a lot of unnecessary comments going in and out of there. It just made it feel less serious,” Erminger said. “Like wow, one of these men is gonna have to lead our country.”

JULY

President Joe Biden drops out of the race

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the 2024 campaign.

In his announcement, President Biden stated, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee and hours later Harris announced her candidacy.

“My initial reaction to Biden dropping out of the race was hope for Harris to take his place,” Hannah Morris, a freshman criminal justice major from Olive Branch, Miss., said.

Trump first assassination attempt

On July 13, former President Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet shot from a gun at a rally in Pennsylvania. The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Mathew Crooks, whom Secret Service agents fatally shot. One attendee was killed and two spectators were injured, according to the agency.

Jordan Berry, a junior finance major, was relieved that Trump survived the assassination attempt.

“I was just glad that he was okay. When I heard the news, I wasn’t sure if he was dead or alive, but whenever I found out he was alive, I felt a sense of peace. I hope it doesn’t happen for real,” Berry said.

Republican National Convention held in Wisconsin

Donald Trump made his first major public appearance following the assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention and formally accepted his party’s nomination July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisc. Members of Trump’s family, politicians, entertainers and celebrities were speakers at the convention. Several attendees wore ear bandages to show support for the former president.

“(After watching) I felt pretty optimistic about it. I saw those boys from the University of North Carolina that held up the flag come in. I liked seeing our generation being represented there,” Emma Alexander, a freshman nursing and elementary education major from San Antonio, said.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced as Democratic presidential nominee

On July 29, Vice President Kamala Harris sewed up the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Harris and her team secured the necessary 1,976 delegates needed to be nominated just over a week after Biden’s announcement to end his presidential candidacy, according to the Associated Press.

Kennedy Ford, a freshman allied health major from Byron, Miss., felt relieved when Harris was announced as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I was pretty happy about it. I hope she wins, you know, the first Black woman president,” Ford said. “I’m not very political, but I was worried when Biden dropped out.”

AUGUST

Democratic National Convention held in Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention was held August 19-22 in Chicago, and Kamala Harris formally accepted her party’s nomination as the Democratic nominee. Politicians, content creators, celebrities and citizens were speakers at the convention.

Graham Speed, a senior accounting major from Jackson, Miss., felt nervous after watching the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m definitely more conservative, and there was a sense of unity on the left around a renewed sense of hope from Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out,” Speed said.

SEPTEMBER

Second presidential debate

On Sept. 10, ABC hosted the Second U.S. Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“I thought that Harris was unable to speak (on) what she wanted to do with the country. … The election is definitely gonna be a huge deal, it’s a big turning point in our democracy, so whoever comes out on top, it’s gonna be big,” Hudson Thomas, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Dallas, said.

Trump second assassination attempt

On Sept. 15, 2024, Trump survived a second assassination attempt while golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Attempted assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was found hiding with a rifle before he could fire.

Freshman Carlie Epstein, a freshman studies major from Boulder, Colo., felt discouraged by the assassination attempt.

“It’s scary that people have so much hate that they’re trying to shoot other people,” Epstein said.

OCTOBER

Vice presidential debate

CBS News hosted the vice presidential debate between Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

“I felt like I was watching the two most uneducated people speak. It made me feel so horrible,” Makayla D’Marie, a freshman elementary education major from Lexington, S.C., said. “I mean there’s pros and cons to both, so you can’t really tell.”