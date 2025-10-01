Several election results are under investigation by the Associated Student Body’s attorney general for alleged campaign violations, while Mr. Ole Miss, Mrs. Ole Miss and Homecoming King were crowned in front of the Lyceum on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Ryan Augustine was named Mr. Ole Miss, while Riley Dellenger was announced as Miss Ole Miss; Terrell Atkins, who ran unopposed, is now Homecoming King, while no candidate for Homecoming Queen received over 50% of the vote, resulting in a runoff that will take place on Thursday, Oct. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While these elections were certified by the attorney general, results from the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior Maids’ elections have been postponed until further notice.

Postponed election results

The event that was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. was delayed nearly three hours due to a halt in the certification of the maid candidates; the announcement of maids for all four classifications was postponed due to an issue with election results, and it is unknown when those results will be released.

“To ensure the integrity and validity of the Homecoming Maid election results, the winners of the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior Maid will not be announced this evening,” Attorney General Madison Waldrop said in a statement released by the Associated Student Body. “Certification for these races is paused until further notice.”

Waldrop explained the reason for the delay.

“We were finishing up our Election Review Board hearings before we could finalize the election results. There were still ongoing cases going on, and I could not certify the election results before those cases concluded,” Waldrop said. “We just had a lot of potential violations that were submitted today, and unfortunately, we could not hear those before they were submitted. And we had to make sure that we heard all those and all those had their due process.”

Waldrop added that a report detailing possible violations brought to the Election Review Board will be published once the election season concludes, and it will not include any identifying information to maintain the anonymity of the individuals involved.

Certified results and runoff information

Augustine was named Mr. Ole Miss after receiving more than 50% of the student vote. His campaign platform was “All In,” and the philanthropy project he will continue to support after winning the election is the UM Staff Council. His support will be used to create a fund that will provide financial support for university staff in emergency cases.

“I’m just in disbelief. This community has just shown up for me in so many ways,” Augustine said. “This is because of God. This is not because of me. I genuinely did not do anything; it was all because of Jesus.”

Dellenger was crowned Miss Ole Miss after receiving a majority of the student vote, ending the intense campaign between her and the other candidates. Her campaign platform was “Rooted with Riley,” and she will continue to advocate for the Holman Fund as her philanthropy effort after receiving her title, which will be used to provide financial support for students in the case of an emergency.

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude, and Ole Miss is just a place that lifts everyone of us up,” Dellenger said. “It’s been an honor of a lifetime to run, and it’s going to be an honor of a lifetime to serve this year.”

Atkins was named the official Homecoming King under the campaign platform “Terrell (For King).”

“I’m so happy. I’m so excited. All the support from everybody here means the world, and I can just feel the energy radiating through me right now,” Atkins said. “I’m so ecstatic and so honored.”

Homecoming Queen candidates Adya Praveen and Saige Drake, the two highest vote-getters, will compete in a run-off election after neither secured over 50% of the votes.

“I’m so excited. Three years ago, I had no idea that I would run for Homecoming Queen, so I’m genuinely, humbly honored to be standing here,” Praveen said. “My team’s ready. I’m ready. We’re pumped.”

Students will have the opportunity to vote in the runoff on their MyOleMiss account. Praveen and Drake have the opportunity to table in front of the Union Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I’m so blessed. I feel so grateful for this opportunity. Seriously, it’s been such a blessing this whole week,” Drake said. “This has been one of my favorite weeks of my college career. … Everybody’s been so sweet and it’s been so amazing.”

The 10 campus favorites were also announced. They are: Suzie Brown, Aubrey Bubrig, McKenzie Cox, Caitlyn Culpepper, Braxton Dagg, Mia Powe, Celie Rayburn, Sarah Liza Stockett, Makayla Smith and Evelyn Thornton.

ASB Amendment

Also on the ballot was the Constitutional Amendment SR-8, which changes the qualifications necessary for the experience required of the ASB Vice President. The motion was passed after a vote from the student body, officially changing vice presidential qualifications for future elections.

