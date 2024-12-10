The prosecution and defense in the trial of Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. — who is charged with capital murder in the case of Jimmie “Jay” Lee — rested on Tuesday, with closing arguments scheduled to be presented to the jury in Oxford on Wednesday morning.

Prior to resting its case at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, the state questioned Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, who testified that more than a dozen people were interviewed as persons of interest during the investigation of Lee’s disappearance, and all were cleared.

Lee, 20, was a prominent figure in the Oxford-Lafayette LGBTQ+ community who graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2022. He was last seen on video surveillance footage at 5:58 a.m. on July 8, 2022, leaving Campus Walk Apartments.

McCutchen’s testimony comes after Oxford Police Det. Ryan Baker testified Monday and Tuesday on Herrington’s whereabouts following Lee’s disappearance.

The defense called four witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, including Laura Reid, whom Herrington helped move furniture multiple times; Herrington’s cousin, Quinton Jerimiah Love; Herrington’s father, Timothy Herrington Sr.; and Herrington’s grandfather, James Herrington.

After hearing testimony from the four witnesses, the defense rested its case at 2:43 p.m, at which point Judge Kelly Luther told Timothy Herrington that he had the right to take the stand and provide testimony. Luther informed Herrington that his decision not to testify would not be used against him in the eyes of the jury, but he would be subject to cross-examination if he were to take the stand.

Herrington chose not to testify.

Reid testified that she texted Herrington on July 7 inquiring about a roundtrip moving job from Herrington’s moving company. Herrington confirmed the moving trip on Sunday, July 10, and on Monday, July 11, Herrington helped Reid move from Grenada to Batesville and back.

During cross-examination, the prosecution asked Reid if she was aware of Herrington’s activity on July 8, 2022 — the day of Lee’s disappearance — to which she responded that she did not. Reid also testified that she had no knowledge of Lee’s sexuality or whether Lee had boyfriends.

Love testified that he has known Herrington “all his life” and occasionally he would assist Herrington with his moving company. Love was asked questions about the white moving truck that Herrington was driving on July 8, 2022.

Love said that Herrington would use his white box truck for larger moves and that he would clean it out, which, to Love, signified that Herrington used the truck for purposes other than moving.

During cross-examination, Love testified that he was hired sometimes to work for Herrington’s moving company but that he was not employed in July 2022. He again testified that he only saw Herrington use the white box truck for moving.

During redirect testimony, Love said he would help Herrington with moves to Grenada.

On the witness stand, Timothy Herrington Sr. identified a wheelbarrow that was brought into the courtroom as belonging to him. Herrington Jr. was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera using a wheelbarrow near a white box truck on the Herrington property the night of July 8, 2022.

Herrington was asked about a search warrant being executed at his home on July 26, 2022, and testified that he did not do anything to alter the wheelbarrow or his house.

Herrington also testified about the boots his son was seen wearing in the Renaissance Bank ATM surveillance footage on July 8, 2022, in Grenada, which was presented to the court. Herrington testified that the boots had not been altered or cleaned before being submitted for evidence.

During cross-examination, Herrington testified that he was not aware of what his son was doing on July 8, 2022. He said it was not uncommon for his son to move around to do work. During redirect testimony, Herrington said he did not know if his son had gay friends but added that he had never witnessed his son treat people in the LGBTQ+ community differently.

James Herrington testified that his grandson often made work trips from Oxford to Grenada

During the cross-examination, James Herrington testified that he did not have any information regarding what his grandson was doing on July 8, 2022.

During a redirect, James Herrington testified that he and his grandson had never had any conversations regarding Timothy Herrington’s sexuality.

The jury was excused today at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday. During a discussion between Luther, the defense and the prosecution, it was decided that jury instructions were to be prepared before leaving the courtroom for the evening.