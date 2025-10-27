Oxford was a sold-out pit stop on The Runarounds’ “The Minivan Tour,” where the band brought Proud Larry’s to life with its alt-rock sound and passion.

The Runarounds came into the spotlight after their appearance on the teen drama series “Outer Banks.” Following that appearance, the band starred in their own series, titled “The Runarounds.” The Prime Video series, which was released in September, is based on the band’s formation and features an original soundtrack created, sung and performed by The Runarounds.

“The Minivan Tour” is The Runarounds’ first headlining tour. The setlist featured all of the original soundtrack from the band’s television series, including some of their most popular songs: “Ghosts,” “Senior Year” and “Funny How The Universe Works.”​

The band’s unique rise to fame created a personal and high-energy concert for fans who not only know their music but also have a notion of their personalities from watching “The Runarounds” series.​

​Doors opened at 8:30 p.m., and fans filled the venue with excitement and chatter about their favorite scenes from the TV series. The opening indie folk act, William Wild, performed at 9 p.m., followed by The Runarounds, who made an appearance at 10 p.m.

The show opened with “Ghosts,” and The Runarounds brought the crowd to life with their interactive performance. The audience danced, sang along and cheered from the first song to the last.

The atmosphere of the concert was high-spirited and vibrant. Not only was the band a powerhouse but the audience was, too. Eme Bryson, a UM alumna, said she was pleased by the crowd, and her favorite part of the night was being able to have a good time with her friends.

“My favorite part of the night was getting to sing and dance with my bestie in the crowd,” Bryson said.

The Runarounds ended the show with an encore, including a cover of “Valerie” by the Zutons and their original song “Downtown.” Once the encore ended, the audience still wanted more; they chanted “one more song” until the band left the stage.

After the concert, the lead singer and guitarist, William Lipton, hung around in the venue, taking pictures and chatting with fans.

The audience and The Runarounds bounced energy off of each other, creating a party-like ambience and a memorable experience. The concert ended after two hours of music, dancing and entertainment. The band commented several times on the spirit of attendees and thanked the crowd for their support.

Bryson, who had seen the TV series before attending the concert, said she enjoyed the band more live than in the show and was impressed by their performance.

“They’re better live than they are in the show,” Bryson said. “The band was really, really good.”

