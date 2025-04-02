Proud Larry’s will host post-punk and goth-rock band Vision Video with Vivica Vanity’s punk drag show as opening act beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. Tickets can be purchased online for $15.

Vision Video frontman Dusty Gannon, a native of Athens, Ga., leads the group on guitar and bass. Other members of Vision Video include keyboard player Angelica Avila from Bakersfield, Calif., and drummer Ryan Houchens from Savannah, Ga.

Gannon created Vision Video as a way to play music written about his experiences as an Army infantry officer and a paramedic firefighter.

“The set is really pointing to messages I’m trying to get across to people regarding how I feel about the state of this country and the world, but also internally within myself,” Gannon said. “I think this set is simultaneously meaningful but also fun and dancey and exciting. I want people to walk away like they gained a valuable experience.”

Leading a group founded in the South, Gannon expressed his excitement in spreading Vision Video’s messaging to other small Southern towns such as Oxford.

“It’s really great playing another small Southern college town. I feel like there are some pretty cool similarities between Athens and Oxford, but they’re also very different,” Gannon said. “I’m happy to be playing alternative music in the South in general because it’s not something that is traditionally thought of when people think about this region.”

Songs Vision Video will be performing include “Dead Gods,” “Normalized” and “Stay” among others.

Scott Caradine from Lafayette, La. founded Proud Larry’s in April 1993 and co-owns the restaurant and bar with his wife Lisa Caradine.

“We have based our strategy on the thought of booking relevant, diverse artists with integrity,” Cardine said. “Blues, jazz, funk, rock, country, alternative, you name it. The drag events that we have been a part of in Oxford fit that same premise.”

Both the opening and headlining acts for Saturday’s performance were chosen for their strong messaging and overall influence on expression.

“Doing a show with Vision Video, a goth/punk/alternative act with heavy ‘80s rock influence, is a no brainer,” Caradine said. “They rock and they are quite original for this current era, and combining with a goth drag group all made sense to us. We think it makes for a killer night of original, unique and super entertaining programming.”

Oxford’s Vivica Vanity, performer and curator of the opening act, has been doing drag for almost three years and hopes this show brings more opportunity to show the Oxford community the world of drag.

“I aim to inspire other people to build more queer communities and events in Oxford on the way to building my own,” Vanity said. “I still have a long way to go, but I’m trying my best to learn how to do more things.”

Vanity’s primary goal while selecting the lineup of drag performers for this show was highlighting newer performers, even including two burlesque performers.

The lineup includes Vivica Vanity, Felicity Fox, Fizzy Pop, Nota Maeto, Mad Madame Gothicc and Rug Rat.

Sophomore psychology major Roman Wells recognizes drag as an art form and a means of expression for many.

“I think that any form of positive outlet for people to freely express a deeper part of themselves is important,” Wells said. “With the current state of our country, it’s more important than ever for people to not feel like their art should ever be hidden or taken away from them.”

As a long time fan of headlining act Vision Video, Vanity expressed her excitement about opening for the post-punk and goth-rock band by providing a punked themed show.

“I followed Vision Video and Dusty for a while on TikTok before I even knew he made music. When I saw that he was doing a show in Oxford about two years ago, I convinced all of my friends at the time to come with me,” Vanity said. “That was one of the best nights of my life, and if I can help make it like that for someone else by being a part of the show, that would mean the world to me. It’s also a great opportunity to perform with someone who is so outspoken about what he believes in.”

Gannon also expressed his excitement regarding Vivica Vanity’s drag show as the night’s opening act.

“I think drag and punk rock are inexorably tied together, especially nowadays,” Gannon said. “There are few things more punk than being a drag queen in the deep South right now, so I think the pairing is perfect.”

After a deep dive into the band’s discography and overall messaging, sophomore marketing major McKenley Coleman hopes to attend.

“I think it is so neat that Vision Video is bringing back that post-punk gothic vibe and visuals. I feel like this kind of music is so needed in the world right now for so many different reasons,” Coleman said. “The lead singer talking about his own trauma and his hopes for the future within their music is so moving. That’s what music should be all about.”