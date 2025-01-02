Ole Miss plays against Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. This will be the final game of the 2024-2025 season for the Rebels, who look to finish with another 10-win season.

What was perhaps the most anticipated football campaign in Ole Miss history — with the team beginning the regular season at No. 5 in the AP Poll — ended on a low note after the Rebels lost their third conference game of the season against the Florida Gators on Nov. 23. The loss came with slim chances for a bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Despite the losses to Kentucky, LSU and Florida, there certainly were moments that the Rebel faithful will remember forever — most notably the 18-point beatdown against the then No. 2-Georgia Bulldogs that resulted in two field rushes, two torn-down goal posts and a $350,000 fine from the SEC.

With the majority of Ole Miss’ senior players returning for one final bowl game, the Rebels are set for success. All the members of Ole Miss’s star-studded defensive line are expected to play, as well as record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

On Duke’s side of the field, things are not as pretty. Star quarterback Maalik Murphy and running back Star Thomas entered the transfer portal, leaving backup quarterback Henry Belin IV, who has a career 33 passes, three touchdowns and one interception to start for the Blue Devils.

If Duke wants to defeat Ole Miss, the offense and backup quarterback are going to have to play flawlessly against what was arguably the best defensive line in college football this season. Duke will also have to find favorable matchups against a veteran Ole Miss secondary led by cornerback Trey Amos.

Fortunately for Duke, its elite passing defense is a good matchup against the Rebels’ pass-oriented offense. If Duke can force Ole Miss to run the ball, the Blue Devils just may be able to walk away with an upset bowl victory.

After struggling in the run game all season, Dart and the Rebel offense will have to find a way to run the ball while passing as effectively as possible and not turning the ball over.

The Rebels’ key to victory lies in their defensive front. With Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues and Princely Umanmielen returning, Ole Miss can dominate the line of scrimmage, annihilate the run game like usual and force the Blue Devils to pass the ball with their inexperienced quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN.