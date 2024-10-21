The Interfraternity Council partnered with the HOOPs Initiative — Helping Others Overcome Problems — to host its first charity basketball tournament from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18. Sigma Nu was crowned tournament champion.

The event also benefited the William McGee Center and Hurricane Relief for North Carolina and Florida.

The tournament portion of the HOOPs Initiative tournament included a bracket made up of 14 IFC fraternities and two NPCH teams that began play on Monday, Oct. 14. Each day included multiple games with single elimination as well as a three-point contest and a dunk contest.

In the final championship game on Friday, Oct. 18, Sigma Nu defeated Phi Kappa Psi 53-30.

During halftime, an all-star game included many of the players whose teams were eliminated earlier in the tournament. The halftime event included airball three-point attempts and dunk attempts.

“It brought together our fraternity members, the broader student body and the local community in a unique and engaging way.” IFC Executive Council President Beckett Abington said. “This wasn’t just about competition on the court; it was about fostering camaraderie between our chapters, unity with our National Pan-Hellenic Council and showing that when we come together as a Greek Life community, we can raise money for amazing causes and serve our community and other communities around us.”