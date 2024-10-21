Oxford drag artist Vivica Vanity will perform with bands Teenage Halloween and Tiny Stills for the Justice for Jay Lee benefit show at the Burns-Belfry Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

A portion of the funds raised from the event will go to Justice for Jay Lee, a community organization that advocates for Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee, a University of Mississippi class of 2022 graduate and well-known member of Oxford’s LGBTQ+ community, was last seen leaving his Campus Walk apartment on July 8, 2022. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. — who was arrested and indicted for Lee’s murder on July 22, 2022 — is set to stand trial on Dec. 2. Lee’s body has yet to be recovered.

Justice for Jay Lee also advocates for LGBTQ+ and minority-inclusive spaces.

The Southern Punk Archive, an initiative of the Southern Documentary Project, is the primary organizer of the benefit event. John Rash, founder of the Southern Punk Archive, wanted to put on a fun event while simultaneously raising awareness and funds for a local cause.

“It’s within our mission to spark community engagement in both punk culture as well as local social justice events,” Southern Punk Archive Founder John Rash said.

The Sarah Isom Center and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council are also sponsoring the event.

Teenage Halloween and Tiny Stills contacted Rash about performing in Oxford for their current tour and agreed to support the cause.

“This event was a great opportunity to bring two national touring bands that have a similar message of LGBTQ+ awareness as the Justice for Jay Lee campaign,” Rash said.

Teenage Halloween, an indie punk rock band from New Jersey, released its second album, “Till You Return,” in 2023. Luk Henderiks, lead vocalist and guitarist, began Teenage Halloween as a solo project in 2014, and the band quickly expanded with the addition of members Eli Frank, Peter Gargano and Tricia Marshall. They have toured across the U.S. and Canada extensively since 2016.

Los Angeles-based emo rock band Tiny Stills released its newest album, “We Really Felt Something,” earlier this year and has joined Teenage Halloween on tour. According to the band’s website, Tiny Stills is made of “friends who actually like each other.”

Kailynn West, Chris Clark, Mike Diggs and AJ Peacox have been playing together since 2013 and describe their sound as “vomit pop.”

Joining the two bands at the benefit is Vivica Vanity, a local drag artist.

Vanity has been practicing drag for more than two years and has developed an alternative drag style inspired by punk, horror and clowns. Vanity has performed at several Code Pink shows, Oxford Alt-ercation Night and other local events.

Vanity expects the Justice for Jay Lee benefit show to be a fun night filled with music, drag and Halloween spirit.

“I’m performing (at this event) because it aligns with my style of drag and everything that I love in an event,” Vanity said. “Since my personal and performance style leans a bit more to the alternative side, it makes me feel right at home. I’m super excited to be part of something like this.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at teenagehalloween.com. Tickets will also be for sale at the door, if available.

“Attendees will be in store for a great night of music and drag performances,” Rash said.