Off Square Books turned supernatural on Friday, as “Twilight” fans filled the location to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first novel in the well-known vampire series.

The night featured themed snacks, “Twilight” trivia, a blind drawing to win a special-edition copy of “Twilight” and costumes inspired by the series and its characters.

Students and community members came ready to test their knowledge of the series and show their love for the saga.

The “Twilight” series is set in the gloomy forests of Washington, inspiring Square Books employee and an English Ph.D. student Charlie Williams to bring the 20th anniversary celebration to Oxford after

spending time on the West Coast over the summer.

“I was actually at a bookseller conference in Portland back in June,” Williams said. “I knew there were going to be special editions coming out. We were like, ‘This would be kind of a great and fun idea.’”

For some, the night was about more than just books and a well-loved series — it was a way to connect over shared interests in a welcoming space.

Delilah Jenkins, a freshman hospitality management major, knew this event would be special.

“There’s not always more alternative events,” Jenkins said. “I kind of consider this more alternative, so it’s nice to feel a little more represented, especially for somebody who’s a student.”

The trivia portion of the night challenged attendees to recall specific details from the books, and questions such as “Which of the Cullens’ powers worked on Bella?” gave dedicated fans a time to shine.

Delaney McNear, a junior philosophy major, was up to the competition.

“It was a good challenge for me even as someone who’s read the books multiple times,” McNear said. “It was still challenging. I liked that there was a community of ‘Twilight’ people here.”

Emma Wilbourne, a junior psychology major, shared that the event combined two of her favorite things.

“Square Books is one of my favorite places, and I also got into ‘Twilight’ a lot in high school, the books and the movies,” Wilbourne said. “‘Twilight’ and Square Books — I couldn’t pass it up.”

For Rivers Allen, a sophomore social work major, the event seized more than the series’ charm and fun — it also captured fans’ desires to express their interest in the series.

“I think it’s very camp-like in all the right ways, and I really enjoyed that,” Allen said. “You know, people dressing up and stuff, I just think that’s great.”

From trivia to themed treats and a shared love for the “Twilight” series, Square Books’ celebration proved that the saga will not stop sparkling like Edward Cullen anytime soon.

