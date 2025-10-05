Ole Miss Women’s Tennis sent four athletes to Milwaukee for the 2025 Milwaukee Tennis Classic. Sophomores Brooklyn Olson and Alice Soulie finished undefeated in doubles. Freshman Ichino Horikawa and Olson played well in singles, but Soulie and freshman Owen Wilkinson struggled.

Horikawa had a strong outing. She recorded wins in the singles bracket against athletes from Florida Gulf Coast, Miami of Ohio, Lipscomb and Minnesota. She lost in the singles semifinals to Minnesota’s Aiva Schmitz 6-4, 6-3.

Wilkinson struggled to find her rhythm. She opened the weekend with a loss in singles to a Western Michigan player. The following day, she did record a win against another Western Michigan player but then lost two straight. She ended the weekend with a record of 1-3.

Olson scored multiple wins in the singles bracket including a 6-0, 6-3 win against a Lipscomb player, a 6-2, 6-2 win against an Arkansas State player and a 6-4, 6-3 win against a Purdue player. Olson only recorded one loss in the singles bracket.

Soulie recorded two losses and a win in the singles bracket. She started the weekend with a loss to a Kansas State player but bounced back that day with a win against a player from Arkansas State. The next day Soulie forfeited a match against a Florida Gulf Coast player and ended her weekend 1-2.

Wilkinson and Horikawa paired up for the doubles bracket and began the weekend with a 6-3 loss to a Purdue pair. The same day, the duo dominated a Kansas State pair 6-1 and a Western Michigan pair 6-1 as well. Wilkinson and Horikawa closed the weekend with a 6-3 loss to a Western Michigan pair, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

On the other side of the doubles bracket, Olson and Soulie started the weekend with a 6-4 win over a Florida Gulf Coast/DePaul pair. The two Lady Rebels continued to excel the next day with a 6-3 win over a Miami Ohio duo. They ended the weekend undefeated in doubles.

The Rebels will head to Auburn, Ala., next for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals on Oct. 13.

