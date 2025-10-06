Following a 42-21 season, a deep SEC Tournament run and their first Women’s College World Series appearance last year, Ole Miss Softball hopes to continue its high level of play.

After the SEC home opener against Alabama on March 6-8, 2026, the Lady Rebels will face perhaps their toughest stretch of the season. They will take on some of the best programs in the SEC, including Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M, potentially defining their SEC standings early on.

The most difficult of these matchups is Texas, who won the national championship in 2025. The Longhorns ended the Lady Rebels’ SEC tournament run in the quarterfinals last season. With a debt to pay for the Lady Rebels, the matchup offers an early opportunity for this Ole Miss squad to show it stacks up against the nation’s elite. The series will take place in Austin, Texas on March 13-15.

Following the Texas series, the Rebels return home March 20-22 to host Oklahoma. It will be their first matchup against the Sooners since they joined the SEC in 2024.

The Lady Rebels then head back on the road for a series against Tennessee on March 27-29. The Volunteers will be looking for redemption. Last season, the Lady Rebels knocked off the then No. 1 Volunteers in a three-game series in Oxford.

After a bye week, Ole Miss faces Texas A&M on April 10-12. Then, on April 17-19 the Lady Rebels travel to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU, followed by a series at Auburn from April 24-26.

Ole Miss concludes the regular season April 30-May 2 in Oxford against in-state rival Mississippi State. The 2026 SEC Tournament is set for May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

With a promising group and a burning drive from their 2025 run, Ole Miss enters 2026 with high expectations. If they can navigate the early gauntlet in their schedule and finish the season strong, another postseason berth — and perhaps a return to the Women’s College World Series — is well within reach.

