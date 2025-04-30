Many photographers in the Oxford area are focusing on preparing for the 2025 University of Mississippi graduation, and some of these photographers happen to be graduating themselves.

Senior integrated marketing communications major and portrait photographer Xenia Minton has honed her skills over the past eight years and worked with more than 600 clients since her freshman year of high school.

“I’ve loved photography, editing and all things creative and digital since I was little,” Minton said. “In high school, people began booking me, and my business grew steadily from there, starting in my hometown of Jackson, Miss. I’ve always loved telling people’s stories, and senior year is such a special milestone to celebrate.”

Many UM seniors mark the graduation milestone with a photoshoot complete with outfit changes, different locations across campus and, in many cases, a champagne pop at the Walk of Champions. Photographers like Minton use their years of experience to pull this off and provide photos that will last a lifetime.

Senior integrated marketing communications major and portrait photographer Macy Matthews began her photography business in 2018 at the age of 16. She says getting to photograph her peers makes the photography experience what it is.

“I enjoy taking pictures of people around my age the most,” Matthews said. “I feel like we can relate to each other more and bond more. Pictures are more about the people to me.”

Fellow senior integrated marketing communications major Zoe Keyes said her photography career just came naturally.

“I’ve always loved being behind the camera,” Keyes said. “It was always something I felt comfortable with. I liked feeling like a fly on the wall, capturing moments that tell a story.”

Keyes said her graduation shoots have been some of her favorite moments as a photographer.

“I started taking senior photos mainly for friends, and I feel like I’ve really seen myself grow through that,” Keyes said. “I’ve done a lot of ‘non-traditional’ photos that are an ode to that senior’s major or interests, and those have been so fun to shoot.”

In Oxford especially, price is a big concern for graduates, who turn to student photographers as a less expensive alternative to photographers with more professional experience.

Minton said the price point of student photographers relies on experience.

“I believe pricing should reflect your artistic skill, creative vision and years of dedication to the craft,” Minton said. “The right clients will recognize and respect the value of your time and talent.”

For many student photographers like Minton, business operations run independently and necessitate higher costs. These costs caused Minton to raise her prices in February from $400 to $500 for an hour of coverage.

“Running a photography business includes costs like editing software, camera equipment, lighting, website hosting, gas, SD cards and even taxes,” Minton said. “I wish more people understood and appreciated photography as a true profession, the same way other artistic industries are valued.”

Keyes, who charges $125 per graduation session, had similar input on pricing.

“I think as far as pricing goes, everyone is different,” Keyes said. “But at the end of the day, you’re paying an artist for their art. It’s kind of like buying an oil painting for any kind of original piece. It’s going to be expensive.”

Keyes’ photography career, which began her sophomore year, has provided her with a variety of opportunities.

“I do a little bit of everything,” Keyes said. “Portraits, events, weddings and even product photography. I’ve always loved being behind the camera.”

While Minton sees the art itself as rewarding, she also values the interactions and moments she experiences because of photography.

“Photography allows me to connect with people on a such a personal level; it’s about capturing joy, pride and authenticity,” Minton said. “Whether it’s popping champagne or tossing a graduation cap, I feel honored to be a part of those once-in-a-lifetime moments. My favorite part will always be seeing my clients’ faces light up when they see their photos.”

Matthews has a similar focus on her clients’ reactions.

“Photography means the world to me,” Matthews said. “My clients mean the world to me. I am grateful for each and every one of them and the memories and relationships they bring.”

Keyes said the stories behind the senior photos she takes are priceless.

“I did a photo shoot the other day for a journalism major who worked in the Overby Center, and we took some photos in the auditorium in front of the First Amendment that was printed on the wall,” Keyes said. “I had her throw her cap in the air and the photo turned out beautiful. That photo told such a huge story about what she has done at Ole Miss and what she plans to do with her future.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said that Xenia Minton’s current photo rate is $800 for one hour. The story now reflects that Minton charges $500 for one hour and $800 for two hours.

