With a total of 38 picks spread through three rounds, three former Ole Miss Rebels hope to hear their name called in New York at the WNBA Draft today, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

There are three Rebels who have potential to be drafted — with one of them being only one of 16 players invited to New York. Madison Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans all have potential to be drafted.

Madison Scott

Scott, a six-foot-two guard, led the way for Ole Miss this past season. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. She was one of only 16 players invited to attend the draft, joining the likes of UConn’s Paige Bueckers and LSU’s Aneesah Morrow — signifying the league’s confidence in her being drafted.

Scott was the captain for Ole Miss Rebels this past season. In any close game situation, everyone on the court knew who was going to get the ball, as Scott facilitated or scored the game securing bucket most every game. Her role at the next level will be a leader and scorer, which she should be able to do day one.

There are always surprises in the WNBA Draft, see Kate Martin from this past year, but most mocks have Scott going in the second or third round. She is the only Rebel with high confidence of being drafted.

Kennedy Todd-Williams

Todd-Williams, a five-foot-eleven guard, is good enough to be drafted, but it is not certain yet if she will. She is coming off a season where she averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She might be in attendance to support Scott, as the team normally shows up to show love for their teammate.

Todd-Williams’ talent is clear, the problem is that there are just a lot of guards in this year’s class. While it would not be shocking if she was drafted, it would be equally not as shocking if she did not get picked.

Either way, she should definitely at least get a training camp offer to showcase her skills at the next level.

KK Deans

Deans is an interesting player to project. The five-foot-eight guard averaged 9.3 points, two rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. Coming off an ACL tear, Deans was still trying to find her footing this season. Although she did towards the end of the season, production was somewhat down compared to other seasons.

Even though she is undersized, her motor is what draws a lot of attention from so many other players. She is an assassin from the three point line, and she is a good playmaker to boot.

While Deans likely has the least chance of being drafted out of the three, she should be able to make it to the next level, as her production throughout the entirety of her college career should warrant that.

