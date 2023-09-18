Dart’s legs will continue to win games

Quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to wreak havoc on the ground, tallying up 213 yards and two touchdowns in his first three weeks.

Dart excelled on both designed runs and improvising once plays began to break down against the Yellow Jackets. He made his presence known early with physical, punishing carries.

After a slow first quarter, he opened up the second with a huge 68-yard run that ignited the Rebel offense. Dart finished the game with a season and career-high 136 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns to complement them.

It is evident that the transfer quarterback from USC will win many games for the Rebels this season with his legs, as his rushing attack continues to be a big part of this offense

Defense beginning to take form

Pete Golding’s defense is beginning to take form early in the season. There were many bright spots throughout the game that should make Rebel fans very hopeful as the season progresses.

The defensive back unit was exceptional against the Yellow Jackets and can only continue to improve. They continue to be extremely aggressive when the ball is in the air, creating problems for receivers.

The entire defensive unit, however, was not as cohesive. Up until the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King seemed very comfortable in the pocket as the defensive line struggled to get pressure.

A huge trend during the game was the Jackets third down success; Georgia Tech converted on more than half of their third down attempts. In turn, the defense stayed on the field for longer than necessary, which showed up in the stat sheet as Tech doubled Ole Miss in time of possession.

It is going to take some time, but the Ole Miss defense looks promising.

Depth of offensive weapons

Star running back Quinshon Judkins entered the game listed as questionable and was held to limited carries. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV stepped into the starting role and instantly had an impact on offense.

Bentley IV averaged 10.6 yards on six very impressive carries along with a touchdown.

As the game progressed, more options opened up for Head Coach Lane Kiffin to utilize. Receiver Jordan Watkins sealed the game after a 68-yard bomb from Jaxson Dart. Scores from running backs Judkins and Matt Jones late in the fourth quarter were simply icing on the cake and led to a convincing win for Ole Miss.

The depth of every position has greatly increased due to the transfer portal. Though injuries are rough, fans can be assured that the next man up is more than capable of producing. Coach Kiffin is a mastermind in exploiting his players’ strengths, and that was on full display versus Georgia Tech.