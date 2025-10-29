The University of Mississippi chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon held a memorial service to celebrate the life of fraternity brother Knox Boudreau, a sophomore accountancy major from Decatur, Ga., in front of its house on Fraternity Row at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Students and community members gathered on the front lawn for the ceremony.

Boudreau was found dead by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department off of Lafayette County Road 303 on the morning of Friday, Oct. 24. No details regarding Boudreau’s death have been released, though the sheriff’s office ruled out foul play.

During the candlelight ceremony, attendees spread the flame from one person to another as they expressed support for each other.

There was also a time of reflection and prayer. One event speaker led a reading of Bible verses Matthew 11:28-29, while the song “Heading South” by Zach Bryan played in Boudreau’s honor.

UM’s chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon made a statement regarding Boudreau’s death on Instagram:

“Knox was the kind of guy who could light up any room. Always laughing, full of energy and always there for the people around him. He had big goals, a huge heart and a way of making everyone feel like family. Our brotherhood was better because of Knox. His positivity, humor and genuine spirit will stay with us forever.”

