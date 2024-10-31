Ole Miss student Jesse James Rego died on Monday, Oct. 28 as the result of an auto accident, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

Rego, a 19-year-old freshman at the university, was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in biological sciences.

Rego was born on Sept. 24, 2005, in Okinawa, Japan, while his father, Arthur Rego, was stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The family moved to Bay St. Louis, Miss., in 2007, where Rego attended Bay High School, graduating in 2024.

Rego’s obituary from the Edmond Fahey Funeral Home reads, “Jesse loved hanging out with his friends, fishing, hunting, boating, and loved animals, especially the family ducks. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many.”

Rego was preceded in death by his mother, Robyn Lynn Rego; his grandfathers, Joseph Rego and Robert “Bob” Reaves; and his uncle, Ricky Reaves.

Along with his father, Arthur Joseph “AJ” Rego, Jesse is survived by his brother, Jacob “Jake” Rego; his grandmother, Beverly Rego; uncle, Rich Rossomando; aunt, Tara Reaves; and six cousins, Briana (Sardor), Christian, Savannah, Peyton, Carly and Cillian.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Campus resources, such as the University Counseling Center and UMatter, are available free of charge for those needing support.