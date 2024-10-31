No. 20 Ole Miss will begin their 2024-25 campaign overseas, facing No. 3 Southern California at Adidas Arena in Paris as part of the Aflac Oui-Play Tournament.

Here are some things to know before this season’s opening game.

While the Rebels dismantled Christian Brothers 114-29 in their exhibition game, the Trojans have not played an exhibition game and their match against Ole Miss will be the first of the season.

Both teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament at the conclusion of the regular season. The Trojans were eliminated in the Elite Eight, and the Rebels only made it to the Round of 32 after losing 71-56 to Notre Dame

The Rebels lost several players after last season — one being standout guard Marquesha Davis. Davis was drafted in the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Draft to the New York Liberty.

Davis and the Liberty earned their first ever WNBA Championship title, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a 67-62 overtime victory on Sunday night.

However, the Rebels’ roster holds a lot of star returners. Senior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams is back for her second season with the Rebels. Todd-Williams averaged 10.6 points per game last season and had double-digit scores in 21 games.

Another standout player includes graduate student forward Madison Scott. Last season, Scott averaged 12.8 ppg and had 24 games with double-digit scoring.

Additionally, the Rebels gained valuable transfers. Forward Starr Jacobs had 1,000 points and averaged 19.5 ppg in just two seasons at the University of Texas at Arlington.

What’s next?

After Paris, Ole Miss will return to the Pavilion for its first home game against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The match will be on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on SECNetwork+.